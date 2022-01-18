Inflation ‘takes’ BRL 121 billion from FGTS accounts in 2021; understand | Economy

Sophia Bernardes The Referential Rate (TR), which readjusts the fund’s value, was well below the IPCA

The accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) had a deficit of R$ 121 billion in the last year. This is because the Reference Rate (TR), which readjusts the benefit, accumulated in 2021 was 0.0488%, while the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures inflation, was 10.16%. Therefore, considering the monetary restatement, the fund recorded a loss of 10.11% in 2021. In the last 22 years, this accumulated loss is even greater and can reach R$ 632 billion, as estimated by the Instituto Fundo de Garantia do Trabalhador (Worker’s Guarantee Fund Institute) ( IFGT).

In view of this, workers should continue to lose money, since if the TR base remains zero or very low, with an average accumulated inflation of 8% per year (which may be even higher, as was the case in 2021), the expected loss for the next few years is estimated at 116%. Only on January 10, 2022, with the difference between the INPC of 0.73% and the TR of 0.0488% recorded in the previous month, the IFGT calculated that the government stopped crediting the FGTS accounts of all workers, BRL 11 billion.

“Workers who have a formal contract have been suffering great losses in relation to the Guarantee Fund, which has been accumulating astronomical losses. A worker who had an inactive account with a balance of R$ 10 thousand since January 1999, reached a balance, in January of 2022, of R$ 31,364, with correction by the TR. If it were for the INPC, the account would accumulate R$ 89,410, that is, there was a loss of R$ 57,225. The distribution of FGTS profit can reduce the loss between 1% to 1.5%,” explained labor lawyer Solon Tepedino.

For the Institute’s president, Mario Avelino, this scenario should only change when the Federal Supreme Court (STF) judges the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 5090, which calls for changing the TR as the guarantee fund’s correction index. Currently, the measure is stopped at the Court. In June of last year, Avelino delivered a letter with 10,072 signatures from workers “requesting that a new date for the trial be set as soon as possible, so that the STF can define this situation once and for all and put an end to this theft Legal in the Fundo of Worker’s Guarantee”.

Last Wednesday, the 12th, the Supreme Court defined the use of the TR as an index for updating labor debts as unconstitutional. The decision established that, until deliberation of the matter by the Legislative Power, the National Index of Special Wide Consumer Price (IPCA-E) must be used, in the pre-judicial phase, and, after the filing of the action, the Selic rate. According to Avelino, the Court’s definition is “very positive” for the worker.

“For the second time, the Court judges the TR as a monetary adjustment index and rejects it, because it does not replace the inflationary loss. In 2013, we had the STF decision rejecting the TR for updating the debts of government precatories, whether municipal , state or federal. On the issue of labor claims, in 2017 the labor reform established the TR as the index for updating these claims. This was questioned in court and the Supreme Court rejected this rate. Therefore, it can no longer be used as an index of any debt , because it does not replace the loss generated by inflation”, he explained.

The chorus was reinforced by Tepedino, who added: “This decision of the STF exponentially increases the values ​​of labor debts, considering that the rates considered are well above the TR. With this, we will have a new scenario, the application of these new indices we must see much higher values”.

Expectations for the scenario



For a real change to occur in the legislation that governs the FGTS, Avelino believes that the importance of workers is indispensable. “The only way for the more than 80 million injured workers to raise awareness and pressure the STF to mark and judge ADI 5090 is to file a lawsuit in court to recover these losses, as they did in the 90s”, he pondered.

Therefore, the Institute’s focus this year will be precisely to guide this part of the population, with informative content that should facilitate understanding on the subject and also the entire process of filing a lawsuit. In January, the IFGT will promote two actions. The first is scheduled for January 24, with the launch of the booklet “How to recover losses from TR purges in the Guarantee Fund”, which will be distributed free of charge on the website www.fundodegarantia.org.br.

The other release is scheduled for January 31st and consists of the TR Purges Calculator in the Guarantee Fund, where the worker will have, free of charge, the exact calculation of how much he has to recover from the TR Purges losses on behalf of the Guarantee Fund , even the accounts already withdrawn. The calculator will be free to use and will also be available on the website.