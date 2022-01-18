Instagram tests option that allows you to change the order of photos in the profile | Technology

Instagram is testing a feature for users to change the order of their photos on profiles. The novelty is still being developed internally and, if released to the public, it will allow you to organize the images to improve the look of the feed.

The tests were identified by the application developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who published images of the new option in the social network’s settings area based on perceived changes in the application’s source code.

Sought after by g1, Instagram confirmed that it works on the new feature, but explained that it has not been made available to users.

“This feature is an internal prototype still under development and is not being tested externally,” said a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram.

One of the images posted by Paluzzi features the Instagram settings screen with a new item “Edit Grid” (or “Edit Grid”). According to the developer, the option leads to a new page that shows the images that have been published on the profile.

The area lets you select and drag items so they appear in a custom order, not just chronological order (newest to oldest).