Instagram tests option that makes profiles even more private

Instagram has started testing to limit the number of followers that can be viewed. All verified business accounts that have 4,000 or more followers must be subject to the rule if it becomes permanent.

The functionality was discovered by the developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi via Twitter. He shared a screenshot that reveals how everything should work: when he entered the Netflix profile, Paluzzi was only able to view a limited amount of profile followers.

#Instagram is working to limit the number of followers that can be viewed 👀 ℹ️ This limit applies to verified Business accounts with more than 4000 followers. pic.twitter.com/TwoDAfT3I5 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 16, 2022

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The limit is likely to affect the platform’s data API, which would reduce the power of marketing tools aimed at profiling. Today, it would be unlikely that the change would have an impact on the average user, as no one would access the followers of huge accounts on the network one by one.

This limitation is only applied to the total followers tab, with no impact on the mutual profiles tab or who the profile follows. As it is just a feature trace, found in the app’s source code, it is not possible to know yet if this novelty will evolve to be an addition, in fact.

Why limit the view of followers?

This addition may be an attempt by Instagram to prevent the use of follower robots, tools that access user-nominated profiles and start to follow people indiscriminately. A lot of people are in the habit of following back who they follow, so this strategy is still often effective in increasing numbers quickly.

With the limitation, instead of seeing the almost 288 thousand people who follow the official profile of Canaltech, robots could perform the function in only 4 thousand of them, a very significant reduction of the target audience of a profile that deals with technology.

More news is likely to emerge in the future on Instagram, as a way to complement this feature and avoid bots, which hinder the platform’s organic growth.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi