Inter consults the FPF by a Palmeiras team after cases of covid-19

Hours after losing to Palmeiras in the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo, Internacional contacted the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) and asked for clarification on the lineup of two players from the alviverde team. In an email sent to the federation, the Rio Grande do Sul club mentioned the presence of Jonathan and Endrick on the field. The pair tested positive for covid-19 on January 11 and the Game Protocol provides for 10-day isolation.

At 15 years old, Endrick is considered the greatest jewel of the Palmeiras base and one of the highlights of the 2022 Copa São Paulo. Jonathan was the author of the first goal of the game against Inter.

Palmeiras beat Internacional today (17), by the score of 2 to 1, and advanced to the quarterfinals. In addition to Jonathan’s goal, the match also had the ball in Lucas Flores’ net. In the second half, Lucca discounted for the gaucho club.

Jonathan started and left in the second half for Ian to come in. Endrick did the opposite, coming off the bench in the final stage to take the place of Gabriel Silva.

Inter’s position is based on item 5 of the São Paulo Cup Game Protocol. In the document, it is mentioned that “the criteria for return must follow the clinical conditions of the athlete or member of the technical commission, and the minimum time of 10 complete days after the collection that indicated the Positive PCR in asymptomatic or oligosymptomatic athletes, accompanied by a mandatory certificate signed by the Club doctor responsible for the athlete or by the member of the technical team”.

Endrick had already played against Atlético-GO, in the previous phase.

The Copa São Paulo regulation does not provide for a sanction for cases of return of covid-19 before the deadline mentioned in the additional guideline of the tournament.