iPhones 13 do not support noise cancellation on calls, confirms Apple – MacMagazine

A few weeks ago, we commented here on MacMagazine the apparent disappearance of the Noise Cancellation in calls from iPhones 13, previously found in the iOS accessibility menu on earlier devices.

At the time, Apple had not yet commented on the issue and it was believed to be just an iOS bug. However, the company has now confirmed that the move was, in fact, on purpose — although it has not explained the reason for the removal.

according to 9to5Mac, the discovery was made by a user who questioned Apple’s support on Twitter. In response, Apple’s official profile confirmed that the new devices in fact do not have the function, implying that it will not be added in the future.

We have an update on that. Phone noise cancellation isn’t available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you don’t see this option in Settings.

The reason why Apple decided to remove the feature is unknown, since the iPhone 13 line had the same set of microphones as the previous generation – which has noise cancellation.

The issue first came to prominence after several users reported the removal on Apple’s support forums, with the oldest complaints dating back to October.

For now, the only way to activate noise cancellation during calls is by going to the Control Center during calls, where you can find an option that allows you to isolate the user’s voice.

