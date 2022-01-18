Israeli study points out that fourth dose does not prevent infection by the Omicron variant

Second booster dose increases the level of antibodies, but still not in a way that prevents more cases from occurring

EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR



THE fourth dose of the vaccines of pfizer and gives Modern Against the Covid-19 are able to increase the levels of antibodies in the human immune system beyond the third dose, but still do not completely prevent infection by the virus. Omicron variant, points out a preliminary study of Israel released this Monday, 17. The Sheba Medical Center, in Tel Aviv, administered the fourth dose of Pfizer in 154 employees and that of Moderna in 120, and a control group was left with only the three doses. According to the director of the hospital’s Infectious Diseases unit, Gili Regev-Yochai, a higher level of antibodies was detected. “Still, it’s probably not enough for Ômicron. We now know the level of antibodies needed to protect and not be infected by it is probably too high for the vaccine, even if it is a good vaccine,” the doctor told reporters.

The findings have not yet been peer-reviewed or published, and the study was the first of its kind in the world. Israel is one of the nations with the most advanced vaccination in the world, and it is already giving the fourth dose to the elderly and health professionals. Ômicron caused a new spike in new cases in the country in January, but not an increase in hospitalizations and deaths from the virus, which is attributed to the effectiveness of immunizers. The new strain, although more transmissible, has also been shown to cause less serious illness.