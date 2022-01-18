It is impossible to vaccinate people every three months, says infectious disease specialist

The arrival of the more contagious omicron and the conclusion that vaccines act for a limited time against the transmission of SARS-Cov-2, infections bring new questions: how to control the spread of the virus preventing hospitals from becoming saturated?

French infectologist Benjamin Davido, a consultant for issues related to covid at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital, in Garches, in the Paris region, recalls that the protection of messenger RNA-based vaccines has an expiration date and needs to be reinforced frequently, especially with the arrival of a new strain, as is the case of the Ômicron.

Studies show that protection against a micron infection ten weeks after the third dose drops, on average, from 75% to 45%.

Vaccines prevent serious forms and deaths for an undetermined period, but they do not prevent contamination. The Pfizer laboratory has already announced that it prepares a specific immunizer against the variant.

In addition, says the French infectologist, there are doubts about the level of activation of the immunological memory provided by the product, essential to protect the individual against infections.

“We cannot vaccinate the entire population every three months, it is impossible. Even more so in countries with restricted access to vaccination, many variants circulating and reluctance to immunize”, says Davido.

Vaccines produced with recombinant proteins, used in products such as Novavax, for example, can also be an important weapon in the fight against covid-19, especially if they act to strengthen cellular immunity, mediated by T lymphocytes and their subtypes.

They use a more classic technology, and their impact on the immune response still needs to be evaluated.

long term management

The French infectious disease specialist recalls that RNA-based vaccines remain an important scientific advance, but the duration of protection is an aspect that cannot be ruled out in the management of the epidemic in the long term.

He also points out that most hospitalized patients are unvaccinated or had their last injection more than months ago and have risk factors.

Therefore, he says, it is essential to protect the most vulnerable, who will continue to be the target of SARS-CoV-2, despite access to immunization, and will be more exposed with the reduction of restrictive measures and lockdowns.

For Davido, it is also important that vaccination is combined with complementary treatments.

“This disease is not a flu, far from it, but we will probably have seasonal waves and the same tools that we already have against the flu: an annual vaccination and antivirals for patients who need it and are more fragile”, he says.

The virus, remember, will not disappear. There will be new waves and new variants are expected to emerge, although an epidemic “does not last forever”.

Omicron is lighter?

The situation in South Africa, where the omicron was discovered in November, and in the United Kingdom, show that the new strain causes fewer hospitalizations. Research shows that it is less likely to reach the lungs.

In this context, the management of the epidemic may change, recalls the French infectious disease specialist.

“One question we can ask is whether the omicron is not rewriting the natural history of viruses. In general, there is an attenuation of virulence along epidemic waves. In its original form, the new coronavirus killed the most vulnerable first, and that is a kind of natural selection”, he says.

Benjamin Davido recalls that the virus, in order to spread effectively, must adapt and circumvent the protection acquired by vaccination and changes in habits, which include the use of masks and social distance.

For this, SARS-CoV-2 must lose the characteristics of a lethal virus and transform into a virus with proteins that help it to better adhere to the host’s cells and contaminate it more easily.

“Actually, one of the main characteristics of a virus that propagates at this speed, and that has already overcome the delta and that had already overcome other variants, is the attenuation of virulence to the detriment of contagiousness”, he explains.

double immunity

This was, in fact, one of the hypotheses raised by the scientists, says the infectologist, noting that the vaccination strategy was correct, with the aim of protecting people who are at risk of developing severe forms.

“One of the possibilities, and we need to prepare for it, is that the omnic will continue to kill, every year, people from certain groups. It will be necessary to consider that this number is acceptable and live with this idea, within a strategy of protection and vaccination “, it says.

The French infectologist does not rule out the optimistic possibility of acquiring a “double” immunity, which combines vaccination and natural infections.

There is hope, he says, that SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic this year and that this will be the last wave. This means that, like the flu, it will become a seasonal virus, reaching certain more fragile populations.

“We will hardly have an on and off button. The virus will not disappear. It is probably a virus that will find a target within the population and that is here to stay”, he says.