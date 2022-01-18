Itapemirim airline declared capital of R$380,000 to Anac

× Photo: Publicity/Itapemirim

The information, revealed by The globe last month, was confirmed by the antagonist in the process documentation – most documents are available for public consultation.

The articles of association, dated February 2021, state that the new company has two partners: Viação Itapemirim itself, undergoing judicial reorganization and with capital of R$ 379 thousand; and Sidnei Piva de Jesus, owner of the Itapemirim group, with R$ 1 thousand.

The lease of one of the planes was registered at US$ 560 per flight hour, and US$ 140,000 per month from the seventh month of operation.

On May 20 of last year, Anac’s board of directors granted the concession to Itapemirim Transportes Áereos. The decision was published in the Official Gazette the following day.

Last month, at a press conference, Minister Tarcísio de Freitas said: “There was a difference in the CNPJ, that is, the road company is in judicial recovery. And this CNPJ that was born with the airline had all the negative certificates. And this was also a check made by the regulatory agency.”

In October 2020, more than a year ago, Tarcísio met with members of Itapemirim to discuss new investments in the airline sector.

“On the occasion, the executives presented the group’s proposal to enter the commercial aviation sector in 2021”, published the Ministry of Infrastructure at the time.