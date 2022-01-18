Itaú surpasses Nubank and becomes the most valuable bank in Latin America

Last Friday (14), Nubank closed the trading session with a drop of 6.37% in the value of its shares. With the devaluation, fintech lost market value and returned to the position of most valuable bank in Latin America to Itaú Unibanco.

Nubank had a devaluation of about 9.8% in relation to its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in December 2021, with US$ 41.478 billion (R$ 229.5 billion). Itaú, in turn, was successful in accumulating a rise of 9.5%.

After last Friday’s 0.5% gains, the country’s largest private bank took back the title of most valuable in Latin America. Just last week, Itaú purchased Ideal, a digital brokerage firm, which had a market value of around US$39.1 billion, or approximately R$216.65 billion, exceeding its value when Nubank went public in stock Exchange.

Nubank debut on the NYSE (Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Estadão/Reproduction)Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Itaú analysts released, at the beginning of the year, an evaluation report for the performance of Nubank’s shares, with a target price of US$ 8, or R$ 44.72, in one year. The value is below the US$ 9.00 that was established when fintech entered the financial market.

According to the report, there are structural challenges to the monetization potential of clients in Brazil, as the default cycle can create difficulties for the company – triggering a correction in the value of the shares.