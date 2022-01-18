Ivan passed the exams and remains for details to be announced by Corinthians

This Tuesday, goalkeeper Ivan completed all the medical tests necessary to sign with Corinthians. The player, who tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, was approved and, therefore, must sign its bond with Timão in the next few days – the contract must be for four years.

During the morning, Ivan had a photo with the Corinthians training uniform posted on social media – see below. With the exams approved by the medical consultant Dr. Joaquim Grava, the goalkeeper arrives at Timão at the age of 24 and the shadow status of Cássio.

Despite not having detailed values, Duilio Monteiro Alves explained that he intends to acquire 50% of the rights of the athlete from Ponte Preta, who has 100% of the pass so far. The president also stated that the purpose of the contract is to strengthen Corinthians’ goal, since Ivan is a goalkeeper for the Brazilian team.

Namely, the Ponte Preta side should not receive any kind of profit from the trade. President Marco Antônio Eberlin clarified that the Campinas club has business from the past in which the goalkeeper entered as a guarantee of payment for agreements involving other players.

In this way, the athlete must join Cássio, Guilherme Castellani, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli as part of the team of professional goalkeepers at Timão. The 19-year-old even had his stay at the club in doubt, but Duilio also clarified that he would deal with possible dissatisfaction directly with Donelli himself.

Ivan’s announcement should be the second this week, as this Monday the club made the arrival of Bruno Melo official. The expectation is still to close the negotiation with defender Robson Bambu, on loan from Nice.

See the photo of Ivan with the Corinthians uniform during this Tuesday morning

Reproduction / Caique Silva

See more at: Ball Market.