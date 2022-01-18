Jade Picon and two other participants test positive for covid; know who they are and when they enter reality

Article updated at 7:45 am on 01/18/2022

In a few hours the Big Brother Brazil 2022 will finally premiere, putting an end to the reality fans’ anxiety. The program, however, will only start this Monday (17) even for 17 participants. This because three players this season were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Tiago Abravanel, grandson of presenter Sílvio Santos, from SBT, would be among the three members who contracted covid-19, according to Fefito, a journalist for Buzzfeed. However, on the afternoon of this Monday (17), presenter Sônia Abrão revealed that, instead of the artist, who would actually have the disease would be Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada.

When will participants who tested positive for covid-19 enter the BBB 22?

As a security measure, the participants who tested positive for covid-19 will continue in isolation. The other members of BBB 22, by the way, already entered the house, in the early afternoon of this Monday.

already the BBB 22 players diagnosed with covid-19 they will only be able to start the game in fact from next Thursday (20), when they are recovered. At least that’s what the column by Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, reported. THE BBB 22 start right after the nine o’clock soap opera, “Um Lugar Ao Sol”.

Program confirms infected

On Monday night (17), Tadeu Schmidt confirmed that three participants tested positive for covid-19, and therefore, could not enter the house. Linn da Quebrada, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon remain in isolation in separate rooms until they fully recover. The three recorded a video talking about the subject, and showed great expectation to meet the other confined. The presenter assured that they will enter the house this Thursday (20).

Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada tested positive for COVID-19 and are still confined to the hotel. #RedeBBB #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/kaL5aGXDo1 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) January 18, 2022

