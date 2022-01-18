JBS (JBSS3) has a new president in Brazil and appoints ex-BC as a member of the Board

Economist Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araújo was elected an independent member of the Board of Directors of JBS (JBSS3). He replaces Gilberto Xandó Baptista, who assumes this Monday, 17, the presidency of JBS Brasil, as announced last November.

Former director of Economic Policy at the Central Bank (2016), Araújo is a member of the Board of Directors of Brasilprev and of the Board of Trustees of Fundação Getulio Vargas.

The executive was president of Cateno (2021); Vice President of Services, Infrastructure and Operations at Banco do Brasil (2017-2018), Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance (2016) and member of the board of several companies (UBS BB Serviços, Banco Votorantim, Cielo, BB Seguridade and Neoenergy).

In the balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, JBS reported a 142% increase in net income on an annual basis, from R$3.3 billion to R$7.6 billion.

Consolidated net revenue reached R$ 92.6 billion, which represented an increase of 32.2%.

The company’s good performance was driven by the operations in North America, which mitigated some adversities in Brazil.

