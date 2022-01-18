Jean Pyerre decides for Turkish football, but pre-agreement with Athletico-PR delays deal

Jean Pyerre’s fate has already been decided. The player, who was between Athletico-PR and Turkish football, decided, this Monday, that he will go to Europe. The player’s staff informed the Paraná club about his decision. The problem is that, according to Hurricane’s legal department, the player had signed a draft proposal, with the values ​​and other conditions of the loan contract until the end of this year.

In this way, the people of Paraná extrajudicially notified the player, forwarding a copy to Grêmio, about the infraction that his withdrawal generated. According to the club, the signed document already establishes a bond. According to article 430 of the Civil Code, “if the acceptance, due to unforeseen circumstances, comes to the knowledge of the proponent late, he will immediately communicate it to the acceptor, under penalty of being liable for damages”. It is on this passage that the Athletic defense in the case focuses. Thus, Jean Pyerre must be obliged to pay compensation, which will be calculated by the Court based on the contract values, to the club.

Athletico’s Legal Department guarantees that Grêmio is not responsible for the case, since between the clubs everything was previously resolved and signed.

“Grêmio fulfilled everything together with Athletico, aligned with the legal, all contractual conditions. Everything was right between the club and Grêmio. We have a great relationship, we recently loaned Nicolas to Grêmio.”, declares Athletico’s lawyer, Rodrigo Gama Monteiro.

According to Dénis Abrahão, Grêmio’s football vice, the parties between the clubs were signed, however, the manager is unaware of Jean Pyerre’s signature to Hurricane.

The president of Athletico, Mário Celso Petraglia, confirms that the matter is in charge of the club’s lawyers. “Our legal department will analyze the contracts and assess our rights,” said the representative.

Also according to Athletico legal, the athlete’s staff disclaims responsibility, stating that the withdrawal is solely and exclusively a decision of the player, to go to Turkey, on loan for 5 months.





The Hurricane group performed at CT do Caju this Monday, where Jean Pyerre was expected to be present.