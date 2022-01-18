Jeez! It looks like the Microsoft Store has started to show when games will leave Xbox Game Pass

A bug or the truth?

It looks like the new Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and 11 is showing the removal date of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass games.

The supposed removal dates for games are on the side of the game’s discount information. Many speculate that this date is just a placeholder or even the contract renewal date of the game in the catalog, but many believe it to be the game’s removal date, as the discount is related to the “bonus” for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Check out:

We also list the possible departure dates of various games, check them out:

GamePossible departure date
A Plague Tale: InnocenceFebruary 1, 2022
Back 4 BloodOctober 16, 2022
ControlFebruary 1, 2022
Dark AllianceJuly 1, 2022
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive AgeJanuary 1, 2023
gang beastsApril 1, 2022
hadesAugust 16, 2022
injustice 2January 1, 2023
Just Cause 4May 16, 2022
maneaterJune 1, 2022
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarFebruary 16, 2022
Mortal Kombat 11December 16, 2022
OutridersApril 1, 2022
Resident Evil 7: BiohazardSeptember 1, 2022
Scarlet NexusJanuary 1, 2023
Stardew ValleyDecember 1, 2022
Subnautica: Below ZeroOctober 1, 2022
The MediumFebruary 1, 2022
Yakuza: Like a DragonJune 16, 2022

