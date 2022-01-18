Jeez! It looks like the Microsoft Store has started to show when games will leave Xbox Game Pass

A bug or the truth?

It looks like the new Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and 11 is showing the removal date of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass games.

The supposed removal dates for games are on the side of the game’s discount information. Many speculate that this date is just a placeholder or even the contract renewal date of the game in the catalog, but many believe it to be the game’s removal date, as the discount is related to the “bonus” for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Check out:

We also list the possible departure dates of various games, check them out:

Game Possible departure date A Plague Tale: Innocence February 1, 2022 Back 4 Blood October 16, 2022 Control February 1, 2022 Dark Alliance July 1, 2022 Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age January 1, 2023 gang beasts April 1, 2022 hades August 16, 2022 injustice 2 January 1, 2023 Just Cause 4 May 16, 2022 maneater June 1, 2022 Middle-earth: Shadow of War February 16, 2022 Mortal Kombat 11 December 16, 2022 Outriders April 1, 2022 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard September 1, 2022 Scarlet Nexus January 1, 2023 Stardew Valley December 1, 2022 Subnautica: Below Zero October 1, 2022 The Medium February 1, 2022 Yakuza: Like a Dragon June 16, 2022

