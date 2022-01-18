Jew would have handed Anne Frank over to the Nazis

Photo: Anne Frank Museum/Disclosure

For six years, former FBI agent (US Federal Police) Vincent Pankoke led an investigation to find out who betrayed the hiding place of Anne Frank, the girl who wrote a diary about the routine in the two years she remained locked up with six others. Jews in a secret annex inside a warehouse on the banks of an Amsterdam canal during World War II.

Then aged 15, Anne was discovered by the Nazis on August 4, 1944 and sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she died in February or March 1945. Pankoke concluded that Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh is the prime suspect. to be the traitor.

The details of the investigation are told in The Betrayal of Anne Frank, by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan. According to Pankoke, Van den Bergh would have revealed the location of the girl’s hiding place to save his own family.

The charges against Van den Bergh, who died of cancer in 1950, are based on evidence, including an anonymous letter sent to Anne’s father, Otto Frank, after World War II, according to excerpts published by the Dutch press. Despite considering the hypothesis “fascinating”, the Anne Frank Museum reacted cautiously and informed Agence France-Presse that further investigation into the case is needed.

In fact, Pankoke’s conclusions are far from unanimous. In an interview with the Courier, Eric Somers — a historian at the Dutch Institute for Research on War (Niod), an expert on the persecution of Jews in the Netherlands and an adviser to the team led by Pankoke — said that “the result of the investigation was based on very strong evidence. poor people to reach such an important conclusion, in an anonymous document, whose sender is unknown”.

“Investigators assume that the traitor used lists with addresses of Jews who were in hiding, drawn up by the Dutch Jewish Council. This is impossible, as such lists did not exist at all. They were not even mentioned in the interrogations carried out after the end of the war,” he added. .

Somers recalls that the Dutch Jewish Council was dissolved in September 1943, while Anne Frank was arrested almost a year later, in August 1944. “The traitor had access to the lists, then? That’s not realistic. of immorality. The investigators themselves point out that their explanation is 85% realistic. However, in the headlines, the notary Arnold van den Bergh is portrayed as the traitor. A conviction is only possible on the basis of 100% certainty”, he warned.

“We don’t have a smoking gun, but we have a hot gun with empty shells around it,” Pankoke admitted to Dutch broadcaster NOS.