Jim Carrey 60 years old: 10 films to check the actor’s versatility

Jim Carrey celebrates his 60th birthday this Monday, 17th. Considered one of the main names in humor in the 1990s, when he starred in Ace Ventura, The Mask, Dumb and Dumb and The Hairbrush. Inspired by names like Jerry Lewis, Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, the actor maintained the level of performances in the following decades and did several other praised works.

The artist has also provided audiences with some compelling performances in drama films throughout his career, such as The Truman Show. Asked why he changed course and took a chance on his first big film outside the world of comedy, in June 1998, he answered the Estadão: “Because I can. Because the studios let me do it. Nobody likes to do the same thing all the time and I was waiting for this opportunity. What my audience must understand is that they will, one day, get tired of me if I don’t change. An actor never feels complete showing a single facet of his personality.”

Check out some movies below to see the versatility of Jim Carrey.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

A recently separated couple decides to bet on an innovative treatment to erase the memories of their ex. This is the starting point for the enveloping drama that is built amidst many flashbacks, precisely the memories that need to be deleted. Director Charlie Kaufman received the Oscar for best original screenplay for the feature, and Kate Winslet (paying attention to her character’s hair colors throughout the plot, essential to understand the chronology of events) was nominated for best actress, but Jim Carrey was not remembered by the Academy.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is available to watch on Globoplay, HBO Max, YouTube and Star+.

Debi and Loide (1994)

The original name of the movie, Dumb & Dumber, is something like “Idiot and More Idiot”. The name of Carrey’s character Lloyd Christmas allowed for the pun in the dubbed version, in which his partner, Harry [Jeff Daniels], is called Debi. The actor plays a driver whose intelligence is not his strong point and, when he leaves a customer he falls in love with at an airport, he decides to cross the United States in a dog-shaped car to deliver a suitcase she forgot. What he doesn’t realize is that, in fact, it was about paying the ransom for a kidnapping.

In the 1990s, critic Luiz Carlos Merten evaluated the feature in the Estadão: “The film is a slapstick comedy full of eschatological jokes. The public loved it and Carrey saw the position of star he conquered in The Maskara. It’s not a show for fans of subtle comedies. But in the end, that’s not what the public likes. The public has already shown that they really like Carrey’s faces.”

A long-awaited sequel was released 20 years later, in 2014, and is worth checking out for anyone who enjoyed the first film. There is also a film from 2003 showing how the friends met, however, with other actors, it does not maintain the same level.

Debi and Loide is available to watch on YouTube and Apple TV+.

Dumb and Dumb 2 is available to watch on Globoplay.

The Truman Show (1998)

A baby is adopted by a big TV company and has his whole life aired on a reality show. All your friends, colleagues, acquaintances and romances are just actors, who always find a way to insert their sponsors’ products into the conversation. is this the plot of The Truman Show, in which Jim Carrey plays the protagonist Truman Burbank, an ordinary man who begins to realize several strange things that occur in his daily life.

In October 1998, Jim Carrey spoke about his relationship with the character in an interview with Estadão: “An innocent who is thrown into this world addicted to voyeurism, something that made the film very atrocious. Truman is an innocent man. Unlike Jim Carrey [Risos], who came into the world looking for fame, Truman is unaware of the mechanics of being an international celebrity. I know what it’s like to be followed and watched and all that wonderful stuff that happens to famous people. Many people comment on the story of Princess Diana [morta em acidente de carro nos anos 1990]. The fact is, someone comes after you in a convoy of motorcycles and flashlights. It is difficult for this situation not to provoke you to reflect. You see the hot blood rise and there is no Christ to make you make the right decision”

also to the Estadão, director of the film, Peter Weir, praised the work of the protagonist: “Jim is very inventive. This is perhaps his best quality as an actor. He was the one who came up with the phrase ‘good morning and in case I don’t see you today a good afternoon and a good night’. I never tried to prune his style. When I thought what he was doing wasn’t going to work, I would warn him much later, so as not to inhibit him next time. Nothing makes a better professional than the willingness to take a risk. Nothing can be considered prohibitive before we try. In my case it didn’t cost much. It was just a little more film, light and send with Jim’s talent”.

“TV sells a lifestyle to young people. I’m sure that’s the case in your country as well. The difference between what is reality and fiction is getting more and more confusing every day. reflect on these aspects of ‘nothing is real’, ‘everything is for sale’. We live in hyper strange times. Several directors have told me that The Truman Show is weird. ‘No, it isn’t,’ I replied. My film is extremely conventional. A story of love, escape, the search for truth and freedom. Strange is the context, the moment we live in”, he continued, on the theme of the feature.

THE Truman Show is available to watch on YouTube, HBO Max and Globoplay.

Almighty (2003)

Bruce Nolan is a TV reporter who, on a certain day, meets with God and receives the task of becoming the ‘almighty’ himself on Earth. The dilemma between using the divine gift for your own benefit or being selfless makes the story turn. Highlighting the scenes in which he dialogues with God, played by Morgan Freeman, and in which he discovers his powers to the sound of The Power (eurodance classic by the group Snap!, with a sample by Jocelyn Brown).

Almighty is available to watch on Star+.

Andy’s World (1999)

The film, which portrays the life of American comedian Andy Kaufman (1949-1984), features one of the most praised performances of Carrey’s career. It is even said that the actor came to ‘incarnate’ the comedian even outside the recordings, creating embarrassing situations behind the scenes – which is revealed in Jim and Andy, a documentary released in 2017 that combines the making of recorded at the time with a new interview with the protagonist. “When the movie was over, I could barely remember who I was anymore,” he reports.

In 1998, at the Estadão, even commented on how she thought feminist groups – with whom Andy Kaufman had disagreements – would receive the film: “We all mess with women, don’t we? [Risos]? Andy admitted to everyone that he couldn’t fight a man and then decided to be rude to women. What kind of egomaniac does such a thing? That’s one of the strong aspects of the story, because Andy was an angry man, a politically incorrect creature with his hands full.”

Andy’s World is not available to watch on major streaming services currently.

Jim and Andy is available to watch on Netflix.

The Maskara (1994)

When he finds an old mask and decides to put it on his face, Stanley Ipkiss, a bank clerk who lives with his dog and doesn’t have a great life, ends up transforming himself into the title character of the film, with a green face, crazy look and clothes. gaudy. With some visual effects that give a bizarre and dynamic look, your way of interaction changes completely. “My father was a very kind and loving man who worked as an accountant to support his family. There is a lot of him in the repressed Stanley Ipkiss of The Maskara“, reported Jim Carrey about the composition of the character, in 1995.

The Maskara is available to watch on HBO Max and Netflix.

Batman Forever (1995)

In the star-studded Batman movie released in , Jim Carrey donned the green costume full of question marks to bring the mysterious and wacky villain Riddler to life. In 1995, when asked about the fact that he had another villain in Tommy Lee Jones’ film ‘Scene Steal’, the Two-Face in the film, he said: “I didn’t steal anything. I don’t like to think that the people I work with are thieves. potential, and I pray they don’t think that of me”.

In 2020, critic David Betancourt, from The Washington Post, reflected on the actor’s performance on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the work’s release: “There’s Jim Carrey playing, well, the over-the-top villain role he’s still getting paid to play in 2020. Whereas Carrey made it clear that [Tommy Lee] Jones couldn’t stand it, it’s a pleasure to see the two of them trying to outdo themselves in the many scenes together.”

Batman Forever is available to watch on HBO Max and YouTube.

kick-ass 2 (2013)

In the sequel to the superhero movie that mixes humor and action, the patriot Colonel Stars, Jim Carrey’s character, certainly weighs more for the action – and does very well. Interestingly, the actor has already given statements indicating that, after the recordings, he changed his mind about the scenes he did.

“I did kick-ass 2 a month before Sandy Hook [escola dos Estados Unidos que foi alvo de atentado a tiros] and now in good conscience I cannot support that level of violence. My apologies to others involved with the film. I’m not ashamed of him, but recent events have changed my heart.”

kick-ass 2 is available to watch on YouTube, Apple TV+ and Star+.

The Grinch (2000)

Unrecognizable, Carrey plays the reclusive, grumpy green monster that gives the film its name and comes out of his cave to try to spoil a town’s residents’ Christmas. Even though it’s not one of the best scripts he’s worked with, the actor manages to draw attention in competent performances, especially in scenes in which he talks alone or with his dog.

The Grinch is available to watch on YouTube, Netflix and Globoplay.

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

In the feature based on three books in the saga A Series of Unfortunate Events, the actor gives life to the villain Count Olaf, the biggest nightmare in the way of the three protagonist children. Among the villainies, of course, there are some ‘Jim Carrey moments’, such as the one where he imitates a dinosaur.

A Series of Unfortunate Events is available to watch on Netflix.