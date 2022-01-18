Joinville is among the 30 cities with the most expensive real estate in Brazil; check price per square meter

Real estate had the biggest increase in the average price per square meter in the last seven years, according to the FipeZap Index, and Joinville was one of the cities with the biggest increase in the index in 2021, the year referring to the survey.

The largest city of Santa Catarina had a 9.4% increase in the average price index in the last 12 months.

In the average price per city, Joinville appears with the 29th most expensive price per square meter, among the cities analyzed: the value is R$ 5,326 per square meter.

According to the index, the city has more expensive properties than capitals such as Goiânia (GO), João Pessoa (PB) and Campo Grande (MS).

Other cities in Santa Catarina are also in the ranking among the 50 with the most expensive prices: Florianópolis (R$ 8,252), Balneário Camboriú (R$ 9,358), Itajaí (R$ 7,909), São José (R$ ​​5,079) and Itapema (R$ 5,079). 8,856).

Balneário Camboriú remains the city with the most expensive square meter in Santa Catarina, at R$9,358. The survey shows that the cities of São Paulo (SP) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ) continue with the highest prices per square meter.

Read more at:

– Covid-19: 11-year-old boy is the first child vaccinated in Joinville

– Suspect of breaking into house and stealing bicycle in Bucarein is arrested in Joinville

– Check the weather forecast for Joinville this week

receive news straight on cell joining the groups Joinville Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube