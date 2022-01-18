Joss Whedon counters Gal Gadot’s accusations of abuse at work and pinpoints the origin of the star; Actress reacts

Almost a year after being the target of a series of accusations, Joss Whedon has broken his silence. In an interview with New York Magazine, released today (17), the director refuted reports that he would have had abusive and toxic behavior on the sets of “Justice League”, and the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel ”. Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher reacted to the filmmaker’s new lines.

In May of last year, Gal confirmed that she had a negative experience with the director. “I had my issues with Joss and I dealt with them. He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something he would make sure my career would be miserable“, she told Israeli TV. In October, in an interview with Elle magazine, she spoke again of how she was offended by the way she was treated. “Would he have told me what he said if I were a man? I do not know. We will never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked at the way he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s gone. It’s water under the bridge“, he blurted out.

Now, Joss has claimed she never threatened the “Wonder Woman” star. “I don’t threaten people. Who does it?”, he told the magazine. The director, who was the subject of an investigation for workplace misconduct, even used Gal’s nationality to try to “justify” the situation. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be irritatingly far-fetched in my oratory”, he added.

In addition to sniping at the Israeli actress’ language, Whedon said that Gadot didn’t quite understand an argument they had, involving a scene in which her heroine was on the tracks of a train. “So I was told that I said something about her dead body and tying her to a railroad track.”, he said. Gal, in turn, reacted to the lines in a simple and direct way. “I understood perfectly”, she said in an email to the publication.

Attacks on Ray Fisher

The interpreter of Cyborg in “Justice League”, Ray Fisher, had also made strong complaints about the attitude of Joss with the cast. “Joss Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was rude, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. It was allowed, in various ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg“, he pointed out in 2020, citing the producers of the feature. Warner even opened an internal investigation, but accused the actor of not cooperating with the investigations – which the star denied, exposing prints of email exchanges, claiming that they just wanted to take his credit.

Speaking about the case today, Whedon didn’t hold back his criticism. The filmmaker declared that none of Fisher’s claims “are true or worthy of discussion”. Joss denied that Cyborg’s skin was darkened in production, and also stated that the character’s screen time was only cut because “logically it didn’t make sense”. “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We are talking about a bad actor in both ways.”, blasted the director when talking about Ray.

On Twitter, Fisher went public to comment on the new development of the case and has already declared that the director would be lying. “Looks like Joss Whedon managed to direct an ‘Endgame’ after all…Instead of talking about all the lies and antics today, I’m going to celebrate the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues”, he said on Twitter.

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all… Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.#MLKDay A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022

Joss Whedon denies serious Charisma Carpenter allegations

Months after being moved by Fisher’s testimony, actress Charisma Carpenter, known in Brazil for her work in the series “Buffy: The Vampire Slayer” and “Angel”, also denounced Joss Whedon’s behavior in the productions. In an extensive outburst, she said she had carried the trauma of psychological abuse for more than 20 years. The artist accused the showrunner of being “mean and biting”, claimed that he played psychological “games”, and even interfered in personal questions about her body – such as when he would have questioned if she would not abort her pregnancy.

“He created hostile and toxic work environments from the beginning of his career. I know because I experienced it first hand. Repeatedly. Like his continuous passive-aggressive threats to fire me, which destroys a young actor’s self-esteem. And callously calling me ‘fat’ to peers when I was four months pregnant.”, she recalled at the time.

To New York Magazine, Joss admitted that she went over the top when she was directing the series “Buffy” and “Angel”. “I screamed and sometimes you had to scream. That was a very young cast [em Buffy], and it was easy for anything to become a party”, he reflected. The filmmaker also acknowledged: “I was not polite”.

Despite saying that working with Charisma wouldn’t have been bad, he still snarled at her. “Most of my experiences with Charisma have been pleasant and delightful. She suffered sometimes with her lines, but no one could reproduce a joke better than her.”, declared. Joss also denied calling the star fat when she was pregnant. “I didn’t call her fat. Of course I didn’t call, he said.

Read and remember Charisma Carpenter’s outburst in full, by clicking here.