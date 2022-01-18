Joss Whedon denies accusations, criticizes Justice League cast

chosen by Warner to take command of Justice League after the controversial departure from Zack Snyder, Joss Whedon replied, in an interview published this Monday (17) by New York Magazine (via Vulture), the charges brought against him by Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Charisma Carpenter and by the teams of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer and firefly. In the matter, the filmmaker denied the reports made over the past few years and even accused Snyder fans of running a smear campaign against him on social media. “I don’t know who started [a suposta campanha difamatória], I know in whose name this was done”

According to the director, the allegations made against him by Fisher – who reported a series of abusive behavior and authoritative comments during reshoots of Justice League – they were not “true or worthy of discussion”. Whedon even questioned the character and quality of Cyborg’s interpreter, defining him as “a bad actor in every sense of the word”.

Regarding the testimony of Gadot, who revealed that he had his career threatened by Whedon when he asked for a sexist scene to be cut, the filmmaker countered saying that “English is not the mother tongue” of the actress and that, therefore, she would have understood her speech “annoyingly full of flourishes”. By email, Gadot reinforced that “understood perfectly” Whedon’s words. The accusation made by her, even, coincides with what was said by an actress in the series. angel, who heard from the filmmaker that she “I would never work with him or 20th Century Fox again.”.

The article, signed by Lila Shapiro after some conversations with Whedon and several professionals with whom he worked, he still has reports such as that of Cynthia Bergstrom, costume designer buffy who recounted an argument in which the director squeezed her arm so hard it left fingernail marks on her skin. For Whedon, the accusations were made by people using “all the accusatory words of the modern age to make me look like an abusive monster”.

understand the case

In July 2020, Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon of being abusive on the set of Justice League, saying that he was supported in such acts by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, producers of the film. A few weeks later, the actor said he was collecting information against the director, who has received several accusations recently, including buffy actresses, on one firefly screenwriter and of Buffy and Angel series teams.

In the midst of all this, Fisher also began to speak out against the studio, saying that the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, asked him to “take it easy” with Geoff Johns on his grievances. An internal investigation was opened to investigate the actor’s allegations and, in December, the WarnerMedia said it had completed the process and that “corrective action” would be taken, without disclosing further details.

In any case, the question arose about the return of Ray Fisher to the role of Cyborg in cinemas. The actor is in Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, but has already confirmed that will not appear in the solo flash movie, as predicted.

Whedon took over the filming of Justice League after Snyder’s departure from the direction of family problems. The negative reaction surrounding the film spurred requests for the original version of the film, as much of the director’s planned material did not make it into the final version. After a long time, Warner confirmed the release of the Snyder Cut, which is now available on HBO Max.