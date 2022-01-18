Joss Whedon hits back at abuse allegations, blasts Justice League star

Joss Whedon broke the silence and commented on the allegations of abuse that he would have committed during the reshoots of Justice League (2017). The director also spoke about the criticisms made by Ray Fisher about his performance in the feature and detonated the interpreter of the hero Cyborg. “Bad actor,” he said.

A filmmaker known for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and The Avengers (2012), Whedon saw his career fall apart after Fisher accused him of misbehavior on the set of Justice League in a series of posts he made. on Twitter in 2021. Among the problems cited were racism and moral abuse by the director, who took over after Zack Snyder left.

In addition to Fisher, other movie stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ben Affleck (Batman) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) spoke out and corroborated their colleague’s speech. In the case of the actress, Whedon would have threatened to end her career after Gal asked her to delete a scene from the film in which she saw machismo.

Weeks after Ray Fisher’s accusations, actress Charisma Carpenter, who worked with the director on Buffy and Angel (1999-2004), took to social media to criticize Whedon. In a public statement, the interpreter of Cordelia Chase accused him of moral and verbal abuse behind the scenes, among them calling her to be fat during the pregnancy of the artist.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Whedon rebutted all the accusations and blamed Zack Snyder fans for the backlash from his work on Justice League. “I don’t know the smear campaign started, but I know in whose name it was done.”

Regarding Fisher’s accusations about his behavior in the Justice League reshoots, Whedon described them as false and said that he cut a lot of the actor’s scenes for his poor performance.

“None of that [que Fisher o acusou] is true or worthy of discussion. We’re talking about an evil force that did this in bad faith. We’re talking about a bad actor in both ways,” Whedon retorted.

Despite the criticism against Ray Fisher, the filmmaker took it easy on Gal Gadot. To the publication, the director stated that the Wonder Woman interpreter did not understand his suggestions for not having English as her native language – the 36-year-old actress is from Petah Tikva (Israel).

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that? English isn’t their first language, and I end up being annoyingly confused in my speech,” Whedon said. According to Gal, the director would have said that he would tie her to the tracks of a moving train before cutting a scene at the request of the actress.

Whedon played down the accusations made by Charisma. According to the director, he would not have accepted the actress’s pregnancy announcement well, but he praised her talent for humor and said that he had only good memories of his relationship with her.

“I really wasn’t polite to her. [sobre a gravidez], but I didn’t call her fat. Most of my experiences with Charisma have been pleasant and delightful. Sometimes she had problems with her lines, but no one could hit the tone of a joke like she did,” he added.

what the actors say

After the publication of Joss Whedon’s statements to New York Magazine, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher spoke about the responses given by the filmmaker to his accusations.

When contacted by the publication, Gal only replied that she “understood perfectly” what the director meant and that she had no problems understanding the English language.

Fisher took to social media again to accuse the director of publicly lying and mocked Whedon’s words. “Looks like he managed to direct an Endgame after all. Instead of talking about all the lies and antics of today, I’ll be celebrating the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow, the work continues,” the actor wrote in the post. Twitter.

The Justice League cast’s accusations prompted Warner to launch an internal investigation into Whedon’s behind-the-scenes behavior. After interviews with numerous people connected to the production, the studio chose to take him away from the production of The Nevers, the HBO series created by the director.

Check out Ray Fisher’s answer in full: