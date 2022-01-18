Jupiter-like exoplanet discovered with help from citizen scientists

A new Jupiter-sized exoplanet has been discovered 379 light-years from Earth. This new world caught the attention of astronomers for having an orbital period of 261 (Earthly) days, considered long compared to the various gas giants discovered outside the Solar System. The discovery was made through a collaboration between astronomers at the University of California and New Mexico, along with citizen scientists.

Called TOI-2180 b, the exoplanet is relatively close to Earth, similar in size to Jupiter and triple the mass of the gas giant. Inside TOI-2180 b, there are 105 Earth masses of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, which is perhaps an indication that the planet has a different origin than our neighbor.

Artist’s representation of the exoplanet (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt)

There, temperatures are around 77 ºC, but despite being hotter than Saturn and Jupiter, its conditions can still be considered milder than those found on other large exoplanets. “It’s a beautiful ‘transition’ between most of the gas giant exoplanets we’ve ever encountered, and the cool Jupiter and Saturn,” noted Paul Dalba, co-author of the study.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Discovering the planet and some of its characteristics, such as size and mass, required a great deal of collaboration between professional astronomers and citizen scientists like Tom Jacobs, the citizen scientist who contributed to the discovery. “Discovering and publishing TOI-2180 b was a great group initiative that demonstrates that professional astronomers and citizen scientists can successfully work together,” said Jacobs.

Discovering the Jupiter-like Planet

The team identified the exoplanet amid data collected by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite telescope, which observes small reductions in the brightness of stars caused by planets passing in front of them during the so-called “transit”. Tom Jacobs, a former US naval officer, is part of a group of citizen scientists analyzing TESS data in search of new planets.

In early 2020, he identified a decrease in light from the star TOI-2180. He needed to confirm that the decrease did, in fact, come from a planet passing by the star and contacted Dalba of the University of California and Diana Dragomir of the University of New Mexico. Data from other observatories showed the planet’s “pull” on the star, which allowed them to calculate its mass.

The TESS telescope observes changes in the brightness of nearby stars, which could be caused by planets orbiting them (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Even so, the authors still wanted to observe the planet’s transit when possible, so they could confirm its orbital period. They organized an observation campaign with professional astronomers and citizen scientists, who used telescopes at 14 locations on three continents to carry out observations throughout 2020. Although they did not reliably detect the planet, the campaign allowed them to define the orbital period of 261 days. .

In addition, the authors believe that TESS will be able to track a new transit in February, when the telescope observes the star. If, this time, they find the signature of the planet and confirm the orbital period, the data from the previous campaign will be even more significant. Dalba also suspects that TOI-2180 b may have small objects in its orbit — and the James Webb telescope has the resources to help look for them.

To date, rings and moons have not been identified with a high degree of certainty in other star systems. Perhaps this is due to the proximity of exoplanets and their stars, which can “blow out” these objects; as the TOI-2180 b is further away, it can be a good object for such searches. “I think this is a fun system for further observations in the future,” concluded Dalba.

The article with the results of the study was published in the Astronomical Journal.

Source: Astronomical Journal, NASA