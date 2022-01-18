Justice closes investigation against Lula’s son

The Federal Court of the 3rd Region filed, this Monday 17th, the investigation that targeted businessman Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, known as squid, for alleged illegal transfers from the telephone company Oi to the Gamecorp group.

In December, the Federal Public Ministry had already requested that the investigation against the son of former President Lula (PT) be closed. In the opinion, prosecutor Luciana da Costa Pinto stated that without the elements obtained in the investigation, annulled with the suspicion of the then judge Sergio Moro, the investigation against Lulinha no longer has legal requirements that justify the continuation of the action.

The understanding was confirmed by Magistrate Fabiana Alves Rodrigues, from the 10th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo.

​”It can be seen that the elements obtained through the two breach measures listed in the establishment ordinance cannot be used as evidence, due to the recognition of the nullity of the procedures that provided evidence for the enactment of the measures, imposing the recognition of their illegality and disemboweling the records”, says an excerpt from the order.

The procedure was opened from materials found in breaches of confidentiality and in searches and seizures determined by Moro against the PT.

“The MPF itself states that, with the exclusion of this illicit evidence, there is no evidence of criminal practice remaining to justify the continuation of investigations, which requires the archiving of the records”, added the judge.