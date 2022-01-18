Justice grants injunction for regularization of arrears of wages and FGTS





The Labor Court reconsidered the request made by the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) and granted an injunction with a request for attachment in the case against Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, which deals with the regularization of salary payments and FGTS deposits of crew members.

The court decision accepted the request that consists of blocking R$ 1 million from the company’s account – that is, this amount will be seized as a precautionary way to ensure late payments.

The complaints of delay in collecting the FGTS had already existed since before the company suspended activities in December. In a previous decision, the justice had refused the request for urgency, now reversed.

The SNA has three lawsuits filed against ITA on account of salary delay, delay of daily allowances and food vouchers and non-deposit of the FGTS.



