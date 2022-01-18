Killer Instinct returns with the help of Bandai Namco • Eurogamer.pt

Killer Instinct was once one of the biggest names associated with Rare Studios, but after the sequel in 1996, the British studio did not return to touch the series, which returned 17 years later at the hands of other studios.

The game released in 2013 for Xbox One was received with great enthusiasm and left the fighting game community in ecstasy, which earned immense praise for the work initially developed by Double Helix Games and continued by Iron Galaxy.

However, since the launch of Season 3 of content, characters and PC port in 2016, Microsoft has not spoken about the series again and after almost 6 years since the last activity in the series, questions begin to arise if we will have to wait much longer. for your return.

Jez Corden of Windows Central decided to talk about the series and commented that he had been informed that Microsoft is trying to create a new Killer Instinct. According to him, an Xbox representative told him that Microsoft is looking for a studio or trying to build a team to develop a new fighting game in this series.

Corden also adds that Bandai Namco could be seen as the ideal partner to collaborate on a new Killer Instinct, especially thanks to its knowledge acquired in the Tekken and Soulcalibur series, not to mention the assistance provided in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Despite this, Corden does not confirm that the new Killer Instinct project has found its studio or that it will be announced anytime soon, only that Microsoft is exploring options for the future.