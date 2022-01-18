know the health benefits and learn to identify if the fruit is pink or white inside

Discover the health benefits of Pitaya and learn to identify whether the fruit is pink or white inside (Canva Pro reproduction)

Pitaya: discover the health benefits and learn to identify if the fruit is pink or white inside

It’s not just the strong colors and the beauty of the pitaya that draw attention to this fruit. In addition, it has several nutritional benefits for the body. That’s why, this Tuesday, January 18, here at Casa e Agro, by Tecno Noticias, you will find the benefits of the fruit and learn to identify its internal color through the skins.

In addition to helping with weight loss, pitaya can prevent disease and help improve mood. In this context, this fruit can be easily found in fairs, supermarkets and produce. So, learn more about this fruit below.

Benefits of pitaya

This exotic fruit began to spread throughout Brazil thanks to its numerous properties that bring health and well-being. Pitaya is actually a concentrate of vitamins, fibers and minerals that:

Helps in weight loss

Due to the calories inherent in the fruit, pitaya, along with a healthy diet, is a great ally for weight loss. Also, the abundant presence of fiber makes the intestine of those who consume it work fully. In addition, it increases the feeling of satiety, which decreases the desire to eat in short intervals of time.

Prevents premature aging

The pitaya, in this sense, can act by protecting the cells of the body. This is possible thanks to the good amount of antioxidants present in its chemical structure. These compounds can also act to prevent chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

strengthens the bones

Pitaya provides important minerals for the structural strengthening of bones and teeth, such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Therefore, it is a great food to prevent osteoporosis. For this reason, this fruit is a great food to include in the diet of the whole family.

Promotes good intestinal functioning

In addition, pitaya has prebiotics that ferment the fibers present in the intestine. In this way, the transit of this system becomes much more fluid, increasing fecal production. In addition, these same prebiotics act to eliminate harmful bacteria from the body, preventing gas and obstructions in the intestine.

Helps to strengthen immunity

Vitamin C, present in remarkable rates in the fruit, manages to provide the nutrients that the body needs to stay strong in the action against diseases that take advantage of low immunity. In this way, those who consume pitaya are less likely to suffer from the flu, colds and some infections.

How to know if pitaya is pink or white inside

With so many benefits, the fruit has become the sensation of the moment. Still, of this fruit, there are some varieties. Therefore, knowing whether the pitaya is pink or white on the inside is still a question for many. But that’s simple, just look at the color of the fruit’s skin.

So when the pitaya It is ripe and has a light pink skin, it is white inside. On the other hand, the fruit will be pink inside when its skin is reddish. Finally, there is still the pitaya, which is yellowish on the outside, and its pulp is white.

