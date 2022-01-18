Lacoste, Djokovic’s sponsor, says it will talk to the tennis player after controversy in Australia – Sports

Two days after being deported, Novak Djokovic continues to feel the impacts of his controversial time in Australia. This Monday, the 17th, the lacoste, the French clothing brand that sponsors the tennis player, said it would contact the Serbian as soon as possible to “review the events” that followed the world number 1 in the last week. he is out of australian open after a judicial soap opera because of visa problems regarding the lack of proof of vaccination against covid.

“As soon as possible, we will contact Djokovic to review the events that accompanied his presence in Australia. We wish everyone a great tournament and thank the organizers for all their efforts to ensure the tournament is held in good conditions for players, staff and spectators,” the company said in a statement.

Lacoste is the first Djokovic sponsor to break the silence and put the tennis player’s support in check. According to the US press, the contract between the parties is around U$9 million (R$49.7 million). The agreement was signed in 2017, when the Serbian left the Japanese Uniclo.

The statement from the French company comes on the heels of yet another headache for the Serbian tennis player. France approved the vaccination passport on Sunday. Thus, athletes who intend to compete on French soil must present proof of immunization, something that Djokovic does not have because he refuses to take the vaccine against covid-19.

It is therefore likely that the number 1 in the world will not be in the bracket at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season. In this way, the French company will not have its biggest poster boy in the biggest French tournament of the year, which is also the biggest stage for promoting the brand, in Paris.

according to the magazine Forbes, Djokovic earned in 2021 about US$ 30 million (R$ 165.7 million) with sponsorships. Among the other brands that support the tennis player are the French automaker Peugeot and the sports equipment company Asics.

The world number 1 landed in Australia just over a week ago and presented a medical certificate that would exempt him from taking the vaccine against covid-19. The argument was that he had already been infected with the virus in December and recovered, but the Australian government did not recognize the document.

The Serb was detained in an immigration hotel, and thus began a judicial saga, which ended in the early hours of Sunday, the 16th, when the court unanimously decided to deport the athlete. The decision is final and there is no further possibility of appeal. Even if there were, there would be no more chances for Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open, due to lack of time.

Loss of sponsorship and sporting impact

Djokovic is not the first sportsman to have problems with sponsors due to the denialist stance in the pandemic. the star of NFL (American Football League) Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of Green Bay Packers, had his contract with the health organization Prevea Health canceled after nine years after declaring he had not been vaccinated.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers claimed to be allergic to one of the components of Pfizer and Moderna’s immunizers, in addition to erroneously linking covid vaccines with the possibility of infertility. However, the quarterback did not feel the sporting impact of his positioning, playing normally in the NFL.

Another notorious anti-vaccination figure in American sport, point guard Kyrie Irving, of Brooklyn Nets, lived in a different situation with Nike, with whom he has a contract worth US$ 11 million (R$ 60.9 million). The brand, the player’s main sponsor, preferred to remain silent about the athlete’s reluctant denialist positions. In contrast, the brand requires all its employees in offices in the US to be vaccinated.

On the other hand, Irving lived a similar situation to Djokovic in terms of sports, missing the start of the regular season of NBA after being sidelined by the Nets for not getting vaccinated.

Kelly Slater, an American surfing legend, is another who could not compete because he did not agree with the vaccination against covid. In December, the 11-time world champion surfer was out of the Haleiwa stage, the last stage of the Challenger Series, in Hawaii, where immunization is required.

Unlike Djokovic, who has already shown support, Slater carries with him, Slater has only one agreement with Breitling, a Swiss luxury watch brand that has not taken a position on the surfer’s opinions. The American also carries the name of Outerknown, his own brand of sustainable clothing launched in 2015.