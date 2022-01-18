Lavieri: ‘Flamengo is interested in Ferreirinha, but negotiation is difficult’ – 01/17/2022

Flamengo lives with the possibility of losing Michael soon. Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, wants to count on the striker for the Club World Cup in February. The Saudi team’s proposal (US$ 8.25 million, around R$ 45.6 million) already makes Flamen think of a replacement for the player. Ferreirinha, from Grêmio, would be in the red-blacks’ sights.

At Live Special of UOL Esporte, journalist Danilo Lavieri commented on the possibility of Michael leaving Flamengo, who would fill this gap with the Grêmio striker. If, on the one hand, the negotiation with Al Hilal seems tempting, hiring Ferreirinha would be more difficult, as the UOL columnist pointed out..

“Flamengo, who already wanted a speed player, has an eye on Ferreirinha, from Grêmio. It’s not a very easy thing to do. Grêmio won’t want to get rid of the player easily and want to make some money. It’s in Série B and has interest in reducing the cost of their first team. There is this conversation between the two clubs for this negotiation”, commented Lavieri.

In 2020, Flamengo spent 7.5 million euros (about R$34.5 million at the time) to sign Michael, then at Goiás. Last year, the striker played in 62 matches for the red-black, with 19 goals scored and ten assists. In addition to Al Hilal, Al Nassr would also be eyeing the 25-year-old player.

A possible arrival of Ferreirinha would meet one of the requests made by coach Paulo Sousa. “The first step will be for Flamengo to effect Michael’s departure in order to have cash in hand to negotiate with Ferreirinha. We need to remember that Paulo Sousa has already asked for a striker on the side, a second midfielder and a defender. These are three priorities, in addition to of eventually, depending on market opportunities, Flamengo can hire a goalkeeper and a right-back”, commented Lavieri.

For Lavieri, the amounts involved in the negotiation should make it difficult for Michael to stay at Flamengo. “Flamengo wants to sell Michael, who many Flamengo fans remember for the lost goal in the Libertadores final. But he played an important role last season, especially after the arrival of Renato Gaúcho. is very high. It is that contract that guarantees the player’s entire life for about four generations. It is difficult for a player not to be shaken by this proposal”, he concluded.

