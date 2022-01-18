Leader of unscrupulous dealer group claims it is training future entrepreneurs • Eurogamer.pt

Jack Bayliss of Aftermarket Arbitrage manages a subscription service through which subscribers can be informed of the arrival of new stock on highly sought after products such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

At a time when unscrupulous resellers earn lots of money with technological products that are scarce in stores and are already starting to be in the sights of world governments, Bayliss has more than 1500 subscribers who pay around 36 euros to enjoy its service and claims that manages to earn closer to 54 thousand euros per month helps subscribers.

Bayliss helps these people buy these highly desirable products at the official price, then resell them at much higher prices. Occasionally it even manages to do so even before the general public gets a chance to try it, only to entice them to pay a lot more to one of its subscribers.

Speaking to Sky News (thanks to VGC), Bayliss doesn’t show any regrets that many families don’t get the product they want due to their actions, as the positives easily outweigh the cons.

“For me, having a PS5 or Xbox isn’t a necessity, it’s a luxury, okay? If you can spend €499, spending the other €140 shouldn’t be a problem, if you have the money ready to splurge on it.”

“Yes, some families will pay 140 euros more, but what you don’t think about is that our members, they have 30 consoles, are earning 140 euros with each one. They are earning a good monthly salary in a couple of days.”

This unscrupulous dealer with a subscription service goes so far as to say that many of his customers are young and are already learning about business, calling them entrepreneurs, who are earning extra money doing something that 90% of the people don’t want to bother doing it.

With your help, many customers are reselling so many consoles that they have left their jobs and are now spending more time with their families, while others have managed to earn money to renovate their house or buy new cars.

Bayliss also gave the example of a customer with a debt of 24 thousand euros and who paid everything after subscribing to his resale service.