Leaked images of the Galaxy S22 Plus, the next rival of the iPhone 13 Pro | Cell

The Galaxy S22 Plus has not yet been officially launched, but images of what Samsung’s future high-end cell phone will look like are circulating in the foreign press, to compete with the iPhone 13 Pro line. These are renderings, that is, three-dimensional images, made on computer, of the future device.

The images indicate that the device will be similar to the Galaxy S21 line in appearance and may be made of metal, as it has visible lines where the receiving antennas would be. The content was revealed by the specialized website 91mobiles.

🔎 How to redeem free charger for Samsung phone

2 of 3 Rendering of the Galaxy S22 Plus may indicate a metal body — Photo: Playback/91mobiles Rendering of the Galaxy S22 Plus may indicate a metal body — Photo: Playback/91mobiles

The Galaxy S22 Plus is expected to come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. There are also indications that the screen is 6.55 inches, with 1,750 nits of brightness and adaptive refresh rate.

It is believed that the UK will receive the Galaxy S22 Plus with the Exynos 2200 processor in place of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most modern and point chip. This item should be part of the device’s datasheet in the United States and part of Asia, following previous speculations. In Brazil, the most likely is that the bet on Exynos will be repeated.

The renders and new information were leaked by Ishan Agarwal, who bets on a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 45W fast charging on the Galaxy S22+. On the other hand, previous rumors say that the Galaxy S22 may come with a 3,800mAh battery.

3 of 3 Galaxy S22+ has a similar design to the S21 line — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles Galaxy S22+ has a similar design to the S21 line — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles

Samsung’s new smartphone lineup will consist of three models: standard Galaxy S22; Galaxy S22 Plus, whose main rumors are presented above; and Galaxy S22 Ultra, which still remains a mystery. It is worth remembering that photos that may be of the normal S22 were leaked in December last year.