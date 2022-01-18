Legend questions Tennis Australia in Djokovic’s saga

Melbourne (Australia) – Australian tennis legend John Newcombe has questioned Tennis Australia’s (TA) board’s absence and apparent lack of support for Chief Executive Craig Tiley, who is also responsible for running the Australian Open, during the Serbian visa crisis. Novak Djokovic.

Newcombe’s comments came as former TA chairman Steve Healy called in current chairman Jayne Hrdlicka and her board to explain any dealings they had with Djokovic during the incident, claiming the disaster had caused “enormous damage” to the Australian Open. and the country’s international reputation.

Newcombe, one of the most influential figures in Australian tennis history, supported Tiley’s handling of Djokovic’s visa, but suggested that the council, silent since it became a political issue, should have appeared on an issue involving the Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Victoria.

+ Kecmanovic defends boycott, but finds it unfeasible

+ After deportation, sponsor to talk to Djoko

“I support Craig 100%,” Newcombe told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But I wonder why the people who are over their pay at Tennis Australia weren’t there to support him during this,” said the three-time Wimbledon champion, former Davis Cup captain and former world number one.

The Australian legend said that responsibility for the situation rests with Djokovic. He also refuted the statement by the Serbian president, who said that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would not have been treated this way by the authorities: “Federer and Nadal would never have put themselves in that position”.