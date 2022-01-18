Lewandowski best in the world, tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo… See all FIFA The Best awards

FIFA delivered this Monday the awards for the The Best, which awarded the best in the world last season. In a ceremony held without an audience at the entity’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Polish Robert Lewandowski was named the best player.

And the second time in a row that the top scorer of Bayern Munich takes the award for the best in the world. Last year, the Pole beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This time, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah was in the place of the Portuguese in the fight.

In women’s football, Alexia Putellas, from Barcelona, ​​won the award for the best player in the world. The 27-year-old Spaniard repeated the feat of Gold ball, award given by the magazine “France Football”, and surpassed Sam Kerr and Jennifer Hermoso.

SEE OTHER AWARDS

Best technicians: Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes, from Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams, respectively, were named the best coaches in the world.. The German won the Champions League, while the English won the Premier League.

Best goalkeepers: Christiane Endler from Lyon, and Edouard Mendy of Chelsea, won the awards for the best goalkeepers in women’s and men’s football in the season. The Chilean won the French Championship with PSG before reaching the Gones and the Senegalese was the highlight of the Blues in the Champions League.

Puskas Award: Erik Lamela, currently at Sevilla, won last season’s most beautiful goal dispute. At the time, when he was still wearing the Tottenham shirt, the Argentine scored a beautiful goal in Spurs defeat in the derby against Arsenal by 2-1.

Eriksen case: Denmark was also awarded on two occasions of the award. First, at “Fair Play”, the doctors of the Danish national team were honored for their assistance to the former Inter Milan player, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euro Cup debut. Then, at the “Fifa Fans Awards”, fans of Denmark and Finland were honored for their support during the time with Christian Eriksen.

Year selections: Subject of controversy, FIFA also released the ideal team of the season in women’s and men’s football. In the feminine, without the presence of any player from Barcelona, ​​who won everything last season, including the best in the world, Alexia Putellas, the Brazilian Marta appeared among those listed. In the men’s, a team with four forwards was chosen.

Individual tributes: In addition to the already known awards, FIFA prepared two surprises, to honor Christine Sinclair and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old Canadian is the top scorer of national teams in the history of men’s and women’s football, with 188 goals scored. already the Portuguese, who broke the record held by Iran’s Ali Daei, became the top scorer in men’s football.

