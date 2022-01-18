Lewandowski celebrates best in the world award with Bayern: “Individual titles are special” | german football

— Thank you all for the congratulations and support. I am very honored to win that title again. Winning twice in a row means a lot to me, my teammates and the whole club. For me, individual awards are always special because so many coaches and players pick a winner. But the team’s trophies are the biggest and most important – commented Lewandowski.

In the period analyzed in the FIFA vote, between October 8, 2020 and August 7, 2021, Lewandowski scored 51 goals in 44 games for Bayern and Poland. He broke Gerd Müller’s record and scored 41 goals in a single edition of the Bundesliga. In fact, the striker was champion of the German Championship and also the Club World Cup.

This was the second time in a row that Lewandowski won FIFA’s top individual award. He won The Best of 2019/20 by beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. The Pole was asked about the Argentine not having included him in his top 3.

“You can ask him that. I believe he voted me second in the Ballon d’Or, now it was different. That time he said nice words to me. About his vote, the question is not for me. I can’t say more than that. I voted for him second. It was his decision and I respect that,” he said.

With Messi’s vote, Neymar is in 10th place in The Best; see who voted for whom

1 of 2 Robert Lewandowski at a press conference this Tuesday, after winning The Best of FIFA — Photo: Disclosure / Bayern FC Robert Lewandowski at a press conference this Tuesday, after winning The Best of FIFA – Photo: Disclosure / Bayern FC

In the current season, the Polish striker has 39 goals in 33 games, adding up his commitments for Bayern and the national team. He is also the leader in the race for the Golden Shoe, an award given to the top scorer in the European leagues: today he has 46 points, with 23 goals in the Bundesliga.

An impressive mark already reached by him in 2021/22 was the 300 goals in the German Championship, reached last weekend with three goals in the victory over Cologne. 65 to go for another Gerd Müller record. The attacker hopes to get there, but not in a hurry.

— All Gerd Müller’s records help me to improve, because of course I want to achieve them too. If there’s a record to beat, I’ll always try. But that mark of 365 goals is very difficult. I’m not thinking about it at the moment,” he said.

Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2023, and does not intend to speak any time soon about playing for other teams.

“When you’re on the field, it doesn’t really matter if you’re on the A, B or C team. I always want to show my best, the rest is all speculation. I have to stay calm and focused. I don’t want to think too much about anything else,” he said.

I get to know my body better every day. There are always limits you can overcome, and I have. I could say another two or three years, but at 33 I still feel in great shape. ” — Lewandowski, when asked about retirement from football.

On Mansur’s blog: The best in the world and the current football record factory