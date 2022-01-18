Lewandowski ‘gives back’ to Messi, wins the bi of The Best, from FIFA, and joins the gallery that has CR7, Ronaldinho and others

Bayern Munich’s Polish player debunked the Argentine star after being runner-up in the Ballon d’Or, France Football, and won the trophy for the second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski this Monday (17) made the popular saying “nothing like one day after another”. Is that the athlete Bayern Munchen was crowned the best player in the world for the 2020/2021 season at the FIFA The Best award, held in Zurich, Switzerland, giving a kind of ‘return’ to none other than Lionel Messi, who is now in second place and who last November won the Golden Ball, delivered by the French magazine France Football, beating the Pole, who was with the vice. Lewa is now bi, as he also won the FIFA honor last year.

In addition to the Argentinian, the 33-year-old Pole also surpassed the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, of Liverpool, the last finalist.

In 2020, the year in which the Ballon d’Or of France Football was not delivered, Lewa invoiced for the first time the The Best. Once again the winner of the award given by FIFA, he also entered the gallery of champion players in a row in awards from the highest football entity.

Beyond, only Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Ronaldo Phenomenon have already won an award for the best in the world given by FIFA two years in a row. Even the Argentine has the ‘tetra’ in the award, as he won all the editions between 2009 and 2012.

To elect Lewandowski as the best in the world, the period from October 2020 to August 2021 was evaluated. Coaches and captains representing national teams, journalists and the general public took part in the vote.

In the 2020/21 season, the Pole played 40 games for Bayern and scored an incredible 48 goals, with an average of more than one goal per match. In addition, he contributed 8 assists.

At Bundesliga, he not only ended up with his seventh title won in the competition, but also once again in the artillery. There were 41 goals in 29 games, breaking a historic record that until then belonged to Gerd Müller, with 40 goals.

In addition to the German Championship, Lewandowski was also champion of the FIFA Club World Cup, gives German Super Cup and gives Uefa Super Cup.

Only in the service of the Polish national team that the striker left something to be desired, with a bad campaign at Euro 2020, in which the country was eliminated in the group stage, without victories. At the time, even Portuguese Paulo Sousa, current technician Flamengo, still commanded Poland.

It is worth remembering that between 2010 and 2015, the award for the best in the world was unified between FIFA and France Football. As of 2016, the awards were once again unilateral, with two separate awards.