Lewandowski is named the best in the world in 2021

The Polish Robert Lewandowski was elected the best player in the world in 2021, in a ceremony held in Zurich today (17), by FIFA. The Bayern Munich forward took The Best award for the second time, having already been crowned the year before.

“I am very honored to win this trophy, I feel proud and happy. Of course, it also belongs to all my teammates and coaches, because they all worked hard to win the games and titles”, thanked the 33-year-old forward.

In a way, the award is a “change” from Lewandowski on Lionel Messi, now from PSG, who had won the Ballon D’or in November. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ran on the outside as the third candidate.

The Best lives up to an impressive 2021 for Lewandowski, who scored no less than 69 goals in 69 games for Bayern and the Polish national team, that is, with an average of one goal per match. He scored in 76% of the matches he took to the field all year and was Europe’s top scorer for the third year in a row (after 54 in 2019 and 47 in 2020).

Lewandowski also provided 13 assists last year (totaling 82 goal contributions) and also scored the most hat-tricks in Europe in 2021 (five times), scored the most goals in the Champions League (11) and averaged one goal a every 71 minutes on the field. The top scorer also won the 2020-21 German Championship and the 2021 German Supercup with Bayern.

Messi had in his favor the title and the top scorers of the Copa America, in addition to the top scorers of the Spanish League for the fifth edition in a row, but this time he gave Lewandowski – contrary to what happened in the Ballon D’or award. Salah, for his part, had no chance: he was out of even the ideal FIFA team, even in an unusual 3-3-4 tactical scheme (Messi, Haaland, Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo formed the attack).