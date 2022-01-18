Liga-SP suggests that carnival parades have the use of masks, reduction of members and vaccine passport at Anhembi | Carnival 2022 in Sao Paulo

The São Paulo Samba Schools League (Liga-SP) presented this Monday (17) a proposal for a sanitary protocol so that the carnival parades in 2022, at the Anhembi Sambadrome, take place with mandatory use of a mask, presentation of the vaccine passport and reduction in the number of members in all associations.

The entity met during the afternoon with members of the Municipal Health Department of the city, the Department of Culture and Health Surveillance of the capital of São Paulo. The purpose of the meeting was precisely to discuss health protocols so that this year’s parades can take place, amid the growth of Covid-19 cases in the capital of São Paulo and the cancellation of the street carnival.

At the meeting, Liga-SP committed to reducing the number of members per schools from 2,000 to 1,500 in the 2022 parades and also restricting the public at the Anhembi Sambadrome to 70% of total capacity, as suggested by the new guidelines for public, cultural and sporting events by the government of São Paulo, announced last week.

The municipal secretary of Culture, Aline Torres, who attended the meeting, confirmed the Liga-SP proposal and said that the protocols suggested by the samba schools were very well accepted by the municipal authorities, but a final answer will only be announced on Thursday (20), after a second meeting of the group, scheduled for Wednesday (19).

If the protocols are accepted by the city’s health authorities, the carnival parades in Anhembi should take place on the 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th of February, as was already foreseen in the city’s events calendar for 2022.

For the parades of the União das Escolas de Samba Paulistanas (UESP), which brings together the schools of the access group and perform in some neighborhoods of the city, the main change is that the parades must take place either in the sambadrome of Anhembi or in Interlagos and not more on the streets, as before.

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), announced on January 6 the cancellation of the São Paulo street carnival in 2022 because of the advance of Covid-19 in the city, after the arrival of the ômicron variant.

Despite the cancellation, Nunes maintained the parades of the samba schools of SP at the Anhembi Sambadrome, if the League accepts the health protocols that will be determined.

“Due to the epidemiological situation, the São Paulo Street Carnival is cancelled. We are going to sit down with the League of Samba Schools to agree on a protocol for carrying out the parades in the sambadrome. If they accept the protocols, the parades will be maintained”, said Mayor Ricardo Nunes.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the protocols have not yet been defined, but will be guided by the requirements of the city’s health surveillance, in partnership with Liga-SP.

“We are going to sit down with the Liga das Escolas de Samba to establish these protocols in accordance with the requirements of the Sanitary Surveillance. Our concern is not only with the parades, but also with the agglomerations at rehearsals”, said Aparecido.

The mayor’s decision was taken after a meeting with representatives of the Health Surveillance and the Municipal Health Department (SMS), who presented a study on the behavior of Covid-19 in the city in recent months. Based on the study, Nunes decided to cancel street festivities in the city.

The solution is similar to the one announced by the City of Rio de Janeiro, which kept the parades at Marquês de Sapucaí, but canceled the departure of street blocks in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Meeting with samba schools

According to Nunes, the meeting with the samba schools should take place next week, with the definition of health protocols for the parades.

In a note, Liga-SP stated that it has “complete willingness to comply with any and all recommendations from health authorities for a safe Carnival SP 2022”.

“For the São Paulo Samba School Parades to take place in a grandiose way, as they have been in recent years, our main resource is human. Liga-SP’s priority has always been and will continue to be to preserve lives and ensure a safe environment for Carnival professionals and samba dancers, whether on the parade floor or in the Anhembi stands”, said the entity.

Recommendations from the Health Surveillance of SP

Intensification of vaccination and booster doses against Covid-19;

Maintain the mandatory use of masks in the community, as well as other non-pharmacological measures;

Sanitize your hands;

Respiratory etiquette;

That any type of agglomeration where it is not possible to have safe sanitary control be avoided;

Cancellation of all activities related to street carnival 2022 in the capital, as well as activities that do not have sanitary control.

Aparecido also said this Thursday (6th) that, due to the high number of flu and Covid-19 cases, the vaccine passport will be required in the city of SP at all events, regardless of the number of participants. (see more details here).

Increase in contamination

According to the representative of the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) present at the meeting, Luiz Arthur Vieira Caldeira, the The city may now have twice as many positive cases of contamination by Covid-19 and flu syndrome than at the peak of the second wave, in March and April 2021.

“There is pressure at the entrance door of basic health units since the second week of December with flu syndrome. In 60%, 70% of cases, there are indications that it is Covid, which indicates a rebound of the disease. and came back with everything”, said Caldeira.

“Right now, patients with flu-like symptoms, whether from Covid, flu or other viruses, already represent twice as many cases as they had at the peak of P1, in March, April 2021. Of course, this does not compare with serious cases . They are much less serious now. They are the number of infected people, not necessarily sick people”, he explained.

With the cancellation of the parades of the street blocks, Ambev, which was chosen as the sponsoring company of the street carnival in 2022, will no longer pay the city R$ 23 million stipulated in the sponsorship contract signed last year.

The amount had not yet been collected into the city’s coffers because of the uncertainty of the event since the end of 2021.

250 blocks cancel participation

On Wednesday (5), three entities of street blocks in São Paulo published a public manifesto in which they cancel the participation of about 250 blocks in the city’s street carnival and say that they do not accept to participate in closed events at the Interlagos Autódromo, in South Zone, as it was being studied.

In the document called “Te Amo São Paulo, but I won’t make your Carnival…”, the sector entities state that “the majority of the groups participating in the Coletivos communicate that they will not take to the streets in this Carnival of 2022, even that the party is authorized” by the municipal administration.

The block manifesto was signed by the São Paulo Street Carnival Blocks Forum, the State Street Carnival Blocks Union (UBCRESP) and the São Paulo Women’s Carnival Commission. These entities represent traditional blocks of the city such as Acadêmicos da Cerca Frango, Jegue Elétrico, Bloco do Abrava, Me Memória Que Eu Vou, General Sanatorium, Bloco Gambiarra, among others.

The group stated that “it is the obligation of the Public Power to be strict in the observance of health rules in all events that have already taken place and will take place in the City of São Paulo” and do not accept alternatives other than preserving the lives of São Paulo residents.

“We all agree that Carnival will not cease to be celebrated, even by Blocos that so wish, but we hope that every group or citizen who wants to celebrate life will do so thinking about the best way to preserve life! (…) We do not accept the possibility of holding a ‘Street Carnival’ event in contained, open-air places, such as the Interlagos Circuit, Latin America Memorial, Jockey Club, Sambadrome and others. This is an alternative for the private sector,” said the document (see full here).

