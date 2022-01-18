Lillördag, the Nordic secret against midweek stress

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Lillördag, the Nordic secret against midweek stress 8 Views

  • Barbara Woolsey
  • BBC WorkLife

Northern Lights

Credit, Getty Images

When the wind starts to blow stronger in the Arctic, carrying and accumulating the snow, Harpo Adolfsson’s job becomes more difficult.

The 63-year-old Adolfsson works as a machine operator at the famous Ice Hotel in Jukkasjärvi, northern Sweden, removing snow from the streets and sidewalks. On busy days, he works up to 12 hours, starting at four in the morning.

“To work with machines, you have to be alert all the time and that can be very tiring,” he says. “Sometimes the weekend seems to take a long time to come.”

Four years ago, Adolfsson started getting together with some colleagues on Wednesday nights for a break from the work week. They help themselves to pints of Irish Guinness beer by candlelight and take turns cooking at each other’s houses. His Danish colleague brings smørrebrød – an open sandwich typical of that country – and Adolfsson likes to make artisanal burgers. “You never know what you’re going to eat,” he says. “Sometimes it’s some fried food, or salmon. Sometimes it’s a three-course meal.”

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Do you have to throw away a toothbrush after having the flu or covid?

At this point in the Covid-19 pandemic — which is now competing with an outbreak …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved