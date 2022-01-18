Lillördag, the Nordic secret against midweek stress

Barbara Woolsey

When the wind starts to blow stronger in the Arctic, carrying and accumulating the snow, Harpo Adolfsson’s job becomes more difficult.

The 63-year-old Adolfsson works as a machine operator at the famous Ice Hotel in Jukkasjärvi, northern Sweden, removing snow from the streets and sidewalks. On busy days, he works up to 12 hours, starting at four in the morning.

“To work with machines, you have to be alert all the time and that can be very tiring,” he says. “Sometimes the weekend seems to take a long time to come.”

Four years ago, Adolfsson started getting together with some colleagues on Wednesday nights for a break from the work week. They help themselves to pints of Irish Guinness beer by candlelight and take turns cooking at each other’s houses. His Danish colleague brings smørrebrød – an open sandwich typical of that country – and Adolfsson likes to make artisanal burgers. “You never know what you’re going to eat,” he says. “Sometimes it’s some fried food, or salmon. Sometimes it’s a three-course meal.”

Adolfsson says Wednesday’s meetings, filled with good food and lively conversation, lift his spirits because they offer something concrete he’s been looking forward to — even more so in winter, when the sky is dark for 20 hours a day in that region. “It makes me happy because I know what’s going to happen and it’s going to be pleasant,” he says.

Adolfsson’s meetings are an example of the practice of “little Saturday”, or lillördag, in Swedish. It is a Nordic cultural tradition that considers Wednesday as an opportunity for small celebrations, as if it were a shorter weekend.

According to Rickard Grassman, a university professor and head of the administration department at Stockholm University in Sweden, the expression comes from the days when servants and maids worked on Saturdays and had a weekday off. “Since then, it’s historically been celebrated as a kind of little midweek holiday, when people need a little time to relieve stress,” he says.

As the pandemic has reduced the boundaries between workdays and weekends, borrowing this Nordic tradition can be a way to balance the week and even add a little relief and celebration to the tedium of yet another day at home – which is particularly welcome at a time when prioritizing health and happiness is more important than ever, notes Grassman.

“Having a moderate and more thoughtful view of work-life balance creates a more solid sense of what happiness means,” he says. “Some extra time to take care of ourselves on small Saturdays is a good start to looking forward with optimism.”

A little whim – and maybe a big relief

Not all Swedes participate in lillördag, but this practice pleases some people, like Adolfsson, who feel that the midweek break improves their mood. And while any day of the week can technically be a lillördag (in Norway and Denmark, the little Saturday is similarly named “lille lørdag”), it’s most commonly done on Wednesdays.

University students can have a lot of fun in the bars, but the small Saturday can also be a quiet night with family and friends or an excuse for a treat. Dozens of posts tagged with #lillördag on Instagram show little pleasures, from eating oysters with champagne to camping.

Lillördag is completely opposite to the North American concept of “hump day” (literally, “hump day”), which considers Wednesday the second worst day of the week, behind Monday – when you’re almost done, but still There’s a lot of time left for the weekend.

According to Constanze Leineweber, a professor at the Institute for Stress Research at Stockholm University, the perception of Wednesday as the little Saturday can help to better support the work week – especially now that our days in isolation seem to unite with each other. others “with no end in sight”.

“Something like little Saturdays can be very helpful in helping people have structure and wholeness, even when they feel lost,” she adds. “You can get motivated with smaller goals that can be achieved during the week and earn a reward for doing so… and not totally lose the context and structure we need.”

‘Small Saturdays serve to maintain sanity’

Although Sweden ranks first on the European Union’s 2020 Gender Equality Index, women are still at greater risk of emotional exhaustion due to a lack of work-life balance, according to Leineweber, who studies conflicts between women and girls. family and work in the Nordic countries. Their research indicates that women are less likely than men to use their time outside of work to relax, without focusing on domestic and family needs.

For Anitha Clemence, mother of two, and Ann Söderlund, mother of five, both residents of Stockholm, the self-care practice of lillördag has become even more important to their lives during the pandemic. Clemence offers her kids desserts like chocolate cake or packets of mixed candy – a practice popular in Sweden – and puts on lipstick to meet friends on Zoom. Söderlund and her husband order food for their boys aged 4 to 18.

“When I was a kid, every day we had some kind of lillördag because my father was a journalist and we traveled and moved around a lot. It’s in my blood,” recalls Söderlund – who, like her friend Clemence, is a Swedish actress and writer.

Six years ago, tradition inspired the duo to create a podcast by the aptly named Lillelördag, available every Wednesday. They discuss taboo issues about relationships, motherhood and lifestyle, without restrictions and following their motto that “nothing is sacred on the little Sabbath.”

Clemence and Söderlund’s show has gathered a large number of listeners, mostly women, and Lillelördag is one of Sweden’s top 50 podcasts. According to Clemence, the co-hosts were touched by how the podcast has been an important part of listeners’ lives during the pandemic, offering a joyful soundtrack for their walks and lunch breaks, encouraging the feeling of a little Saturday.

“Small Saturdays are for keeping your sanity,” says Clemence, laughing. “We always encourage our listeners to take care of themselves on the little Saturday with something extra because… it helps us a lot.”

It’s the little things that matter.

With no definite end in sight to the pandemic – and consequently the drawn-out workweeks – borrowing the Nordic practice of lillördag could help us look ahead and find a pleasant break from the monotony of the week.

Söderlund, who had Covid-19, says the pandemic has helped her remember how important life’s simple pleasures can be – and how, in challenging times, little things can make all the difference.

“Every day I put at least 21 forks, knives and plates [para o jantar], because we are studying and working from home”, she says, sighing. “During the pandemic, lillördag gained even greater importance for me. It’s like saying ‘now I can just relax and have a glass of wine’.”