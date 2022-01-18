Limited spots and non-guaranteed reinforcements: who can be registered by Palmeiras for the World Cup

Without hiring a striker and on the eve of debuting in the Paulista championship, The palm trees starts this week its final stretch of preparation for the dispute of the Club World Cup before defining the list of 23 names that will be entered for the competition. And with more options in the squad than vacancies available, there are 27 athletes in total currently in the squad, the internal dispute in the group is to see who will appear in the final list for the FIFA intercontinental tournament on the 24th, the deadline for the club to define its relationship.

According to an assessment made by the THROW! According to Verdão’s pre-season work and the performance presented in 2021, 20 names from the current squad would have a defined place in the World Cup within what coach Abel Ferreira proposes.

Curiously, doubts hover precisely among some reinforcements hired by the team for this season. Of the five names brought to the squad, three would be guaranteed for the dispute in the United Arab Emirates: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, Weverton’s immediate reserve, midfielder Eduard Atuesta, already with important status in the game proposed by Abel, and striker Rafael Navarro. , which gains responsibility with the absence of a name of greater weight for the sector.

Two other signings would still depend on evaluation, Jailson and Murilo. The steering wheel has not played for a year and would need to demonstrate that he has ideal physical conditions to withstand the trip.

The defender, hired from Russian football, has five days until the list is released to show that he fits in with what the Portuguese coach wanted with the hiring of a left-handed defender – a defender to be able to help with the ball out on the left side of the field, without having to sacrifice left-back Joaquín Piquerez in the defensive formation.

Due to the four training games played by Palmeiras so far in the pre-season, the idea is that he officializes a formation with three defenders, something he was already using informally with Piquerez acting in the back of the sector. This choice would influence the definition of the list.

There is also the Endrick issue. Palmeiras consulted FIFA and received a positive response on the possibility of registering the 15-year-old jewel from the base. The fan dreams of the possibility and the L! found out that Abel wants to take the young striker to compose the training squad in Abu Dhabi and thus give him more experience with the professional squad. Even so, for the people of Palmeiras, with the revelation with the group, in case something happens, it would be a dream come true to have him around.

Check out below among the Palmeirense squad who would be closer to the World Cup dispute:



Who would be guaranteed (20 athletes)

Weverton

The goalkeeper, even called up to the Brazilian team by Tite, is a key player and will start in Abu Dhabi.

Marcelo Lomba

He was hired to be Weverton’s backup. And, as such, it is guaranteed at the Worlds.

Vinícius Silvestre

FIFA regulations require the registration of a third goalkeeper. Exactly his role in the current squad.

Marcos Rocha

Much has been speculated about the arrival of a right-back at the window. But Marcos Rocha seems to have Abel’s confidence and his position guaranteed.

Mayke

Theoretically Mayke’s reserve, but he had an excellent final against Flamengo, should not be left out of the list and still allows for a variation of style in the scheme proposed by Abel Ferreira.

Gustavo Gomez

The Paraguayan is holder and captain of Verdão. Impossible not to appear on the final list of entries.

luan

He doesn’t like 100% of the fans, but his performances last year seem to have made Abel choose him as one of the main pieces of the group.

Renan

Another young man from the base of Verdão in the cast who stood out in 2021 with performances of “big people”. Even though he is not a starter, he is an option as a defender and even as a left-back, if necessary. Your versatility will take you to Abu Dhabi.

Joaquin Piquerez

Due to his tactical importance – which even allows him to return as a defender and close a line of three -, the Uruguayan is yet another absolute starter heading to the World Cup.

Danilo

Absolute starter, idol of the fans and probed by European giants. Danilo is a key player in Verdão. will be on the subscriber list.

Zé Rafael

Danilo’s right-hand man forms one of the most solid sectors of Verdão. Go to Abu Dhabi.

Eduard Atuesta

The club’s main signing this window, the Colombian enchanted in the pre-season, whether on the field or in his presentation interview. He will be in Abu Dhabi and fighting to be a starter.

Patrick de Paula

Another youngster from the base that has consolidated itself in the main squad in recent years and, as part of Abel’s plan, a fundamental piece in the Worlds.

Raphael Veiga

Absolute and fundamental starter in the team’s offensive articulation, there’s no way to stay out of the list of subscribers.

Gustavo Scarpa

Another fundamental piece of Verdão, in the joints on the left side of the field, in long-distance shots and in the dead ball, in addition to being an option for the wing. There’s more than a guaranteed spot.

Ron

He became an absolute starter in the last two years due to his ability to play on the right side or close as a striker. He has Abel’s confidence and will be in Abu Dhabi.

Dudu

Biggest idol of the current squad of Verdão, and one of the best players in activity in the country. Even if he didn’t play, he would be on the list for his leadership over his teammates and ability to mobilize the group.

Rafael Navarro

It came from Botafogo and was supposed to be just an attack option. Due to the absence of a strong striker, he must guarantee shirt number 9.

Deyverson

The historic goal of the Libertadores title in Montevideo has already made him stamp his passport. But there was a risk for the quixotic hero of Verdão due to the contract ending and the arrival of a big name. As it didn’t happen, it goes as an attack option in Abu Dhabi.

Wesley

One of the few options in the squad that combine speed and skill, especially the “one against one”. He has stood out in training and is a fundamental part of the construction of Abel’s schemes.

Who fights for a spot on the list (7 athletes)



Benjamin Kuscevic

It appears as one of the main options of the Portuguese coach for the defense and could be guaranteed in the final list, but with the arrival of Murilo, he could end up being out of the 23.

George

The reserve left-back has not been physically well in 2021, and other players have already shown the ability to do his job. It may end up being cut as a result of prioritizing another position in the list.

jailson

Hired in this window, the former Grêmio player has experience in the World Cup (he was a starter for Renato Gaúcho’s team and scored Cristiano Ronaldo). But he hasn’t played for a year. He has the four games of Paulista to show that he is doing well and thus stamp his spot

Gabriel Menino

He has even been called up by Tite to the selection and, due to his versatility, could be a fundamental part of Abel for the intercontinental dispute, but he did not have a good season in 2021 and could be left out of the final list.

Murilo

If he doesn’t go, Abel is likely to be criticized. But the defender, who became a symbol of the alleged lack of commitment to reinforcements accused by the fans, has four games at Paulista to show that he can actually play on the left, including having the expected pass on that side, to show that he doesn’t he only goes to the World Cup as a starter.

Breno Lopes

The unlikely heroes of Verdão in the Libertadores conquests each live a drama in their own way. Deyverson ends up benefiting from the non-arrival of a strong striker. But Breno Lopes, who didn’t go to the last World Cup by the stipulated deadline for signings, should be out again because of the coach’s other more concrete options for his role.

Gabriel Veron

A great option for attacking speed, it is another base gem that has conquered its space. Due to the club’s bet and its performance on the field, it would not be possible to be left out of the list. However, it may end up being passed over by prioritizing players with other characteristics.

Palmeiras’ dream



endrick

The 15-year-old prodigy arrived in 2022, made headlines and is looking forward to signing a professional contract with Verdão, in addition to becoming the biggest revelation in the club’s history. Abel called him to train with the professionals, he liked what he saw and Palmeiras is based on the FIFA regulations to register him. It’s a fan’s dream. Come on, huh…

