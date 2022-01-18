Linn da Quebrada’s brother, from BBB22, guarantees that the public will be enchanted by his sister’s personality | BBB22

Not long now! BBB22 premieres today, 1/17, and if Big Day has already stirred fans and families, now that the program is about to start, there is expectation! Emerson Max , Linn da Quebrada’s brother, was on TV from the first moments of last Friday, 1/14, to follow his sister’s announcement on the program.

“I turned on the TV at 7 am. It was as if I was waiting for the arrival of a child, it seemed that my heart was going to come out of my mouth”, he said.

He also said that he prepared to record this moment, but he couldn’t contain his emotion: “When the ad appeared on TV, I was ready, filming, and I ended up screaming with joy, emotion, everything at the same time. mother, Dona Lilian, was also super attentive, shaking watching the announcement on TV.”

With the longing already strong, it was the brother’s task to take the sister to the airport for confinement in the hotel.

“The day I took her to the airport, I could see how strong the love we feel for each other,” he said.

But he assured that the public will be enchanted by his sister’s personality when watching her in the most guarded house in the country. “She can get very far, with her simplicity, with her way of being, with all her charisma.”

