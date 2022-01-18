Little used defender is praised by Zé Ricardo and says: ‘Opportunity of life’ | Ulysses | Vasco da Gama

THE Vasco sailed a big boat due to the disappointment in the last season and had to go to the market to reformulate the cast. But it seems that the defender continues with open spaces. At the moment, just Anderson Conceição, Luis Canga – who arrived this year – and Ulysses integrate the squad.

The latter, passing through the club’s base. There, he won titles and had promise status. Since 2018 in the top team, Ulysses accumulated few chances and, curiously, most of them, in the passage of Zé Ricardo, who praised him recently.

“I haven’t played for a while and now it’s the opportunity of my life. I’ve been working hard and now this opportunity has come and I have to be prepared. It’s very important to receive this trust from Zé Ricardo, but I have to show on the field what I’m capable of. The team has been working very well, our goal is to go up and this year we will achieve it”, said the defender, who added about his teammates:

“The atmosphere is very good. The young people who arrived came to add too. Anderson conception he is a very experienced defender and I hope to learn, as in each game and in each training session we learn more. I hope to get that experience to be able to respond well on the pitch. It’s the season of my life and I hope to do my best to live up to all expectations,” said Ulisses.

THE Vasco da Gama debut on Carioca Championship on the 26th, at 7pm, against Volta Redonda, at the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium.