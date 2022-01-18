LOUD turns over MIBR and qualifies for the 1st stage of the VCB 2022

LOUD is in the 1st stage of VALORANT Challengers Brazil 2022 (VCB). The team won the spot in the tournament that opens the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) in the country, this Monday (17), after finishing the final phase of the selective as one of the champions.

The team led by the formerteam vikings Gustavo”Sacy“Rossi and Matias”saadhak” Delipetro qualified for the VCB after turning over MIBR 2-1: 9-13 on Icebox, 13-3 on Haven and 13-11 on Ascent. Before, LOUD won Stars Horizon 2-0: 13-4 on Icebox and 13-2 on Bind.

look at the @LessVLR doing EVERYTHING! 🔥 Punch and Friends 1 🆚 1 @mibr

📺 https://t.co/hPEL5LSEjD

📺 https://t.co/YzAzvoFRs6 pic.twitter.com/eCjexpcOm6 — VALORANT Champions Tour Brazil (@valesports_br) January 18, 2022

As it was not one of the teams invited by the Riot Games, LOUD had to compete in the selective from the beginning. Punch and Friends only debuted in Round 2 with a win over ninjas without pajamas. Even the classification, by the same score, beat Royal RPS, MOWIL, Portuguese White, B4 and we don’t have a plan.

Want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of VALORANT? Then follow VALORANT Zone on social media: twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Classified, LOUD joins FURIA, Gamelanders, Liberty, Sharks, Team Vikings and Vivo Key, who enter directly into the VCB as guests for their good performance in the 2021 VCT. MIBR will compete in the next qualifier, entering the final phase again. There are three spots left, one of which will be given to the winner of Ninjas in Pajamas (NIP) and Botafogo.

There is still a selective to be played, in the same mold as the first. It will take place from the 19th to the 23rd of this month. As he did not receive an invitation, LOUD will need to compete in the qualifier again from the beginning.