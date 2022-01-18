‘Loved Another’· TV News

Catarina (Adriana Esteves) even knows that her mother’s marriage to her father, Nicanor Batista (Luís Mello), was arranged, but Mimosa (Suely Franco) will give new details of the story in O Cravo e Rosa. The cook will claim that the woman was unhappy because she loved a “poor young man” in the Globo soap opera.

In the next chapters of the serial, the feminist will face an internal battle: either follow the advice of her mother – who, on her deathbed, asked Catarina never to marry – or give up her values ​​to satisfy Bianca (Leandra Leal). By then, the youngest will have been diagnosed with a heart murmur, one of the causes of the girls’ mother’s death.

At the time, the doctor pointed out that the girl could not go through great anguish. The problem, however, is that she suffers from the corners of not being able to marry Heitor (Rodrigo Faro), since her father demands that her older sister make the marriage first.

Catarina will vent to Mimosa. “Before Mom died, she asked me to take care of Bianca. I was very young, but I remember her request. And now Bianca is sick and I want to do something for her”, he will begin.

“You know there’s only one way to help Bianca. You have to get married”, the maid will confirm. “Do you think I haven’t thought of that already? But I also remember Mom saying never to marry. She said that men were not to be trusted”, the rich woman will answer.

Mimosa will then explain the couple’s relationship. “But your mother and your father never got along, Catarina. It was an arranged marriage, they barely knew each other when they got married. It used to be that way. The father arranged the groom, the daughter had to accept”, he will say.

Alexia Dechamps as Catherine’s mother

The feminist, dejected, will only shake her head, her eyes filled with tears. An impulse will make the veteran reveal what she knows about the girls’ mother’s past. “What if your mother was in love with the other?”, he will release, leaving the protagonist shocked.

“I’m not saying that she betrayed her father, in no way, her mother was always a woman of the greatest respect. But I know she wanted to marry a cousin, a poor cousin, and they didn’t let her. , cannot be happy with another”, says the housekeeper, in an indirect tone.

Catarina will play the sly and will continue to deny her feelings. “I do well, I don’t love anyone and I don’t intend to”, he will emphasize. Despite the feminist’s refusal, Bianca’s protector will continue with her advice.

“You can’t blame your father for your mother’s happiness and you can’t blame all the men in the world. See Bianca, she’s in love, she dreams of getting married…”, he will declare, just to drop the bomb: ” Give Petruchio another chance [Eduardo Moscovis]”.

“Are you crazy, Mimosa? Go away. You’ve filled my head with nonsense, go away”, will demand Catarina, returning to her “beast” way of being.

Written by Walcyr Carrasco, the novel is inspired by the classic A Shrew Tamed, by William Shakespeare (1564-1616) and revolves around the romance of Petruchio and Catarina. The plot originally aired between June 2000 and March 2001, totaling 221 chapters.

