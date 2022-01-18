‘Lua do Lobo’ will be seen in MS this Monday and starts the 2022 Supermoons season · Jornal Midiamax

Full of mysteries, the first full moon of the year is known as “Lua do Lobo” and will take place on Monday night (17) in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The legend began in the northern hemisphere, which is in winter at this time of year. There, on cold January nights, residents could hear the howl of wolves on that date. Therefore, the first full moon of the year became known as the Wolf Moon or Howling Wolf Moon.

However, other cultures have given other names to this event:

Chinese: Festive Moon

Celtic: Silent Moon

North American: Old Moon

Cherokee: Cold Moon

Southern Hemisphere: Hay Moon, Buck Moon, Thunder Moon or even Mead Moon

January full moon

The exact time of the Wolf Moon is January 17 at 7:48 pm (MS time). For, at that moment, the Moon will reach the height of its brightness. The natural satellite will be full and visible to the naked eye for several days in a row.

To see more detail on the lunar surface, grab a pair of binoculars. A pair of binoculars with 12x magnification is the best choice for viewing the Moon, but when the lunar disk is fully illuminated, either option is fine. An easy and spectacular target to spot is the prominent crater, Tycho.

2022 supermoons

For 2022, only 2 supermoons are predicted, one less than the previous year. On these days, the full moon can appear even bigger and brighter in our sky as it is closer to Earth. Cultural and mystical meanings aside, it’s a good time to observe our natural satellite. Learn when supermoons occur, why they happen, and how to see them:

June 14 – Strawberry Supermoon

It rises around 6pm, just after sunset, and will be visible throughout the night. The June full moon was known to Native Americans as the “Strawberry Moon” as it marks the month when wild berries ripen in those countries, in late spring (autumn in the Southern Hemisphere).

July 13 – Deer Supermoon

It rises a few minutes before 6 pm, and will also be visible into the night. In North American traditions, the July full moon was nicknamed the “Deer Moon”, because at this time the antlers of wild animals of the deer family grow – every year, the male antlers fall off in winter and regenerate in the summer. … – See more at https://www.uol.com.br/tilt/noticias/redacao/2022/01/13/2022-tera-duas-superluas-entenda-o-fenomeno-e-quanto-observa -lo.htm?cmpid=copy ecola