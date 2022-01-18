Luana Piovani mocks ‘BBB 22’ on a trip: ‘Chupa, Boninho’ | celebrity gossip

Reproduction / Instagram Luana Piovani complains about requests for her to comment on “BBB”

Despite Luana Piovani’s promise not to comment on ‘BBB 22’, the actress was interested in playing with Globo’s reality show. Pedro Scooby’s ex-wife said she will not comment on her participation in ‘Big Brother Brasil’ and disappointed fans of the reality show.

In the stories, Luana showed a trip with her friends and showed the place where she is staying. In the video, she jokes and mocks the program. “Look, guys, it’s better than the ‘Big Brother’ house. Look at this, there’s even the production staff working, a mascot puppy. Look here where we’re going to spend the day. Suck it, Boninho, there’s even a food truck. , look, I want you to turn on the lights, he said.

She later showed a photo of the motorhome she will be spending the night with her friends. “The most watched house in Brazil”, he wrote in the photo and put the hashtag ‘chupa Boninho’ to joke with the director of the station.

Earlier, Piovani complained about requests to comment on the former’s participation in ‘BBB’. “You keep pissing me off wanting me to comment on ‘Big Brother’. Write to Boninho, tell him to sign a contract for me”, he said.

“Like I commented on the political situation in Brazil, I read the newspaper, he can give me a report with the written news and I’ll comment. There’s no other way, but if it turns into a job we’ll do it”, said the actress in Instagram Stories.

Luana also said that she only receives comments asking her to watch the reality show. “I enter the comments now and it was so cool. Everyone talked about the things I was talking about and I could exchange with people. That’s what my social network is for, among other things, because I also like to shine light on those who deserve it” , he said.

“I’ve already seen that it’s going to be a little more boring than I thought it would be, I’m glad it ends”, concluded the actress. Pedro Scooby and Luana have three children: Dom, Liz and Bem.