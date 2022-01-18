Luana Piovani responds to Tadeu Schmidt’s kiss

Luana Piovani did not attend the premiere of ‘BBB 22’, but made a point of responding to the kiss that Tadeu Schmidt sent her on the first day of the program. The reaction of the actress left netizens in an uproar and with a hope that more comments can come about the program in the future.

In the edition shown yesterday, the presenter recalls that Pedro Scooby’s ex-wife, who is confined to reality, warned that she would not follow the season. “A kiss for you, Luana. That I know you’re seeing. Or not, now I don’t even know anymore… Does anyone here know Luana? Say I sent her a kiss”, he warns.

The actress was surprised by the message and replied: “I received your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me, because I was sleeping, but I received it. And I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. Hey, Tadeu: I received the kiss. How nice! And I’m here giving it back to you”, he declares.

This morning, Piovani republished an image shared by a friend, where he appeared resting right at the time of the premiere. “Brazil is watching, except Luana”, wrote the owner of the original publication. The actress then completed with a hashtag: “#ChupaBoninho”. Then another friend of the actress made a similar post: