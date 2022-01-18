Luana Piovani responds to Tadeu Schmidt’s poke at BBB 22

The debut of BBB 22 gave rise to talk on social media. Also rookie ahead of the biggest reality show in the world, Tadeu Schmidt was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. That’s because, right at the beginning of the program, the presenter made a joke with the actress Luana Piovani.

For those who don’t know, Luana has been massively charged by her followers to comment on this edition of Big Brother Brazil, as her ex-husband and father of her three children, surfer Pedro Scooby, is one of the reality’s confined.

When speculation had started about the possibility of Scooby participating in the BBB 22, Luana posted a story on Instagram in which she said she was surprised by this, and commented that it would not be possible, because her ex-husband should have communicated to her, since they have three children to care for.

Later, with the confirmation of the surfer at BBB, the actress went public to say that she is not in the habit of watching Big Brother and, therefore, would not comment on the reality on her social networks.

What she didn’t expect is that Tadeu Schmidt was going to take that sting. The video of Luana saying that she would not comment on the reality was shown live on Globo on Monday night, 17. Soon after, the presenter blew a kiss to the actress and joked: “Brazil is watching, except Luana” .

Minutes after the premiere ended, Luana showed up on Instagram and recorded a video responding to Tadeu’s sting:

“So, guys. I was sleeping right?! We spent the day drinking and eating and stuff, and I’m here with my date. And then… I got your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt, hahaha. My friends told me. I’m here sleeping and high, but I got it. And I’m pumping, I’m silly. I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. There Thaddeus. I received the kiss, how gentle. I’m here to kiss you back, hahaha.”

THE GIANT WAKE UP! Luana Piovani returns the kiss that Tadeu Schmidt left for her in the first episode of #BBB22.

