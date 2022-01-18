Luana Piovani shows trip with friends and mocks BBB 22

The 45-year-old actress Luana Piovani promised that she will not comment on the “BBB 22”, regardless of the presence of her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby. She, however, is free to joke about the reality show on Rede Globo.

Through stories, on Instagram, she opened the day by showing a trip with her friends. At one point, the actress who has three children with the new brother of the reality show on Globo, films herself inside a car and shows the place where she will be staying, claiming to be better than the most watched house in Brazil.

Look, guys, it’s better than the “Big Brother” house. Look at this, there’s even the production staff working, a mascot puppy. Here’s where we’re going to spend the day. Suck it, Boninho, there’s even a food truck. Hey guys, look, I want you to turn on the lights.

Luana Piovani shows trip with friends and makes fun of BBB22 - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Luana Piovani shows trip with friends and makes fun of BBB22

Image: Playback/Instagram

Hours later, the actress shared a photo of the mortarhome in which she will spend the night with her friends. “The most watched house in Brazil,” she wrote, who also used the hashtag “Chupa, Boninho” to joke with the carioca broadcaster’s director of genre.

Message for Boninho

Yesterday, Luana Piovani talked to her fans about her ex-husband’s entry into BBB22. The actress, who is the mother of the surfer’s three children, highlighted that she will only comment on the reality show if she is hired.

You guys keep pissing me off wanting me to comment on ‘BBB’. Write to Boninho there, ask him to make a contract. As I read the newspaper and commented on politics, he can give a summary and I talk about the program. There’s no other way. We make it a job.
Luana Piovani

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the actress showed the large number of messages received on social networks about the reality. “It’s going to be a little more boring than I thought. I’m glad it’s over,” he added.

The model Cintia Dicker, current wife of Pedro Scooby, said today that the custody of Dom, Ben and Liz will be alternated between her and Luana Piovani during the period in which the surfer participates in the “BBB 22”.

Decoration ready for BBB 22: check out the details of the house

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

BBB 22’s home

