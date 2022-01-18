Lucão agrees to leave Vasco and will sign a five-year contract with Bragantino | football

Another player is leaving Vasco. The club entered into an agreement with Lucão, and the 20-year-old goalkeeper is leaving. He will terminate the contract and is on his way to Bragantino.

At first, Bragantino will not pay Vasco anything. Lucão will sign a five-year contract with the São Paulo club, which will have 100% of the goalkeeper’s federative rights. However, Vasco will retain part of Lucão’s economic rights. The clubs adjust the last details about the percentage that Vasco will receive in a future sale, but the agreement is taken for granted. The athlete’s contract would expire in December 2023.

Goalkeeper Lucão was Olympic champion last year

Lucão lost ground this season and was not in the plans of the coaching staff, which has Thiago Rodrigues as the starting goalkeeper. Lucão ended the year 2021 worn out and booed in São Januário, which accelerated his departure.

Lucão should travel this Thursday to sign a contract and sign with Bragantino. He debuted for Vasco’s professional in 2020 and became a starter this season, taking over from Vanderlei. The goalkeeper oscillated good performances with some flaws. In all, he played 29 games for the club. Last year he won Olympic gold with the Brazilian team in Tokyo.