Luciano Huck celebrates Anitta’s participation in Sunday

Luciano Huck used their social networks after the Sunday with Huck this past Sunday (16) to praise the singer anita. Debuting the new painting ‘Um Crush Para Anitta’, the star chose her new crush through analyzes made by her friends Juliette, Pocah and actress Giovanna Lancellotti.

“Today Poderosa put on a show. Talented, brave, self-possessed. A woman who stands publicly with freedom, defends bold ideas and rolls as she wants. And he still composes, undertakes and kisses on TV without fear. The place of the mines is exactly where they decide to be”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Detonated Jair Bolsonaro

For those who follow the singer Anitta on social media, you are aware that the artist is always harshly critical of the government of President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. During a live held with journalist Hugo Gloss, the star shot the head of state and classified his voters as “Imbeciles”.

“That’s what we vaccinate for, so we can go out on the street. Otherwise, it makes no sense to vaccinate and continue indoors. And we are holding events even for Bolsonaristas who keep saying ‘oh, you said you were supposed to stay at home and now you’re on the street’. Of course, asshole! That’s why we had them vaccinated […] I’ve already had three Corona vaccines and the day after tomorrow I’m going to have mine for the flu”, she shot. “But it’s for Bolsonaristas who keep saying ‘yeah, he said to stay at home, now he’s having an event’. Of course, because the event only enters vaccinated, so shut up. That’s why we had them vaccinated, we stayed at home when we didn’t have a vaccine, now that we’ve been vaccinated, we go out into the street because we’re protected. You guys who have to stay indoors, because you’re spreading shit to us. I have no patience!”

Affair with a waiter in the USA

Not long ago, Anitta gave an interview for the podcast podcasts, by Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca. At the time, the singer confessed to the affair she had with an American waiter.

“It has to be a cool vibe person. Sometimes it’s a famous person who gets everything wrong, especially outside, which is why I prefer to stay with the waiter. I don’t put myself as ‘I’m an artist, you come to me’. That’s what gives me the rancidity. Out there, when someone much more famous does that, it makes me stale,” she revealed.