Luciano Szafir tests positive for covid-19 for the 3rd time

Actor Luciano Szafir, who was hospitalized and underwent surgery in 2021 during treatment against covid-19, tested positive for the 3rd time. The information was confirmed to splash by the artist’s press office.

According to Szafir’s team, he was re-diagnosed with the virus while undergoing routine tests. The actor is asymptomatic.

Battle against covid-19

In July 2021, Luciano Szafir arrived at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Copa Star hospital in Rio de Janeiro. He was transferred to the scene after being admitted to the Samaritan Hospital, where he had been hospitalized since June 22 after the first symptoms.

Luciano Szafir underwent emergency surgery to treat abdominal bleeding caused by complications from the coronavirus. To the newspaper O Globo, the doctor at the Copa Star hospital, João Pantoja, said at the time that the actor had a pulmonary embolism before undergoing the procedure.

The doctor stated that this was due to complications of anticoagulant therapy, which is common in covid-19 patients.

After the transfer, Sasha Meneghel, daughter of Luciano Szafir with presenter Xuxa, interrupted the honeymoon and returned to Brazil to accompany her father’s painting.

Even with the medical discharge after more than a month hospitalized, Szafir had to deal with the consequences of covid-19. In an interview with TV Globo’s “Fantástico”, the actor told about the need for surgery to reconstruct the intestine.

The artist opened the fashion show by stylist Walério Araújo at the 52nd edition of SPFW (São Paulo Fashion Week), held in November 2021, showing his colostomy bag, an item he started using after complications from covid-19.

the first diagnosis

Luciano Szafir was diagnosed with covid-19 for the first time in February 2021. “The diagnosis of my exam for covid was positive, although I took care of myself as much as I could. Despite the headaches and body aches, I’m fine. Thank you for the support”, he told Ana Maria Digital at the time.