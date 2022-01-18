Luciano Szafir tests positive for Covid-19 for the third time

Luciano Szafir tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time. The 53-year-old actor was diagnosed this Monday (1/17) after consultation at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. This time he did not stay at the clinic after receiving the test result as he is asymptomatic.

The second time he tested positive for the virus, he spent more than a month in the ICU and had many complications. The actor underwent bowel surgery and currently lives with an ostomy bag because of the procedure.

At the time, Szafir made strong statements about the period he was intubated and the post-covid period. Recently, he stated that he suffers from leg pain, but that the bag does not bother him.

“When I got home, I was still scared. It gives security, but there is anxiety about not having hospital support. I was being monitored and one night I woke up with a bunch of doctors around me because my heart rate was at 180. The doctor gave me some medicine, my body warmed up, the heart stopped beating and then it came back with more beats. strong”, he said, about the moment of panic.

